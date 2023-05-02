A roundabout on Highway 3 at the new Rice County Public Safety Center is expected to cost nearly $4 million.

Roundabout Map

This illustration shows the planned location of the roundabout, new road sections and the Rice County Public Safety Center. (Graphic from Rice County)


Reach Associate Editor Kristine Goodrich at 507-333-3134. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments