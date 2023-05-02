A roundabout on Highway 3 at the new Rice County Public Safety Center is expected to cost nearly $4 million.
Reach Associate Editor Kristine Goodrich at 507-333-3134. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR MUCH OF MINNESOTA... .Steady northwest winds with gusts near 30 mph are expected again today with humidities dropping to between 15 and 25 percent. Some humidities in the lower teens are possible. Critical fire weather conditions are expected and any fires that form will have the ability to spread quickly. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY... * AFFECTED AREA...All of central and south central Minnesota. * WIND...Northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts near 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...15 to 25 percent. Even lower humidities are possible. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&
A roundabout on Highway 3 at the new Rice County Public Safety Center is expected to cost nearly $4 million.
At a special meeting Tuesday afternoon, the Faribault City Council took action, officially ordering the long-planned roundabout at 30th Street NW. City Engineer Mark DuChene said the Minnesota Department of Transportation recently completed its mandatory review, allowing the city to move forward with soliciting bids for the project.
Bids will be due by May 25. Construction will begin this summer and should be completed by November.
The city has been looking at updating the intersection since 2018, well before Rice County decided to build the Public Safety Center. An agreement between the city and county to cooperate on the road project was approved last year.
In addition to a roundabout with four accesses, the project will now include two road extensions, as well as extensions of sewer and water lines.
A new street on the west side of the highway will extend 30th St. NW but will be named East View Drive. First Avenue NW also will be extended to the north to the to new East View Drive.
Initially the road extensions will service the Public Safety Center, currently under construction.
The plans call for the developer of housing to the north of the Public Safety Center to extend First Avenue NW even farther. The Ames Trail access to Highway 3 will then be cut off and instead be connected to the new First Avenue NW, according to city planning documents.
Longer term the intent is to also extend the new East View Drive to the existing East View Drive near Meadows Park to create a river crossing in the northern area of the city, according to a memo from DuChene.
The city has received nearly $1.9 million in state and federal grant funding for the project. Municipal State Aid Street funding and city utility account funds will fund the remainder, according to DuChene.
In exchange for funding the road project, the city is receiving some land in the project area from the county.
Reach Associate Editor Kristine Goodrich at 507-333-3134. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.