Mill dam

A young fisherman fishes in the Cannon River that had unusually little difference in levels at the dam at the Faribault Mill Wednesday afternoon. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
Historic and current river stage

Northfield’s measurements are much different than Faribault and Morristown due to several factors, like elevation, depth and other natural characteristics. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

With spring temperatures on the rise, all the winter snow is melting, and it has to go somewhere. The Cannon River is forecasted to reach minor flood stage early next week, but should subside shortly thereafter.


Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2023 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments