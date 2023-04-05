With spring temperatures on the rise, all the winter snow is melting, and it has to go somewhere. The Cannon River is forecasted to reach minor flood stage early next week, but should subside shortly thereafter.
The river is expected to crest in Northfield right at minor flood stage, or 897 feet, according to Senior Service Hydrologist Craig Schmidt of the National Weather Service’s Chanhassen office.
“On this river and in this area in general, I think we’re gonna see a lot of water standing in fields,” Schmidt said. “We’re gonna see a lot of lowland areas getting some standing water, and the Cannon River itself will rise once again and probably be pretty close to hanging around minor flood stage for into next week. So, it’ll rise up probably early next week and kind of hang around flood stage, probably for the next week or so.”
There is some good news though for those who are ready to be done with winter. Warming temperatures will likely quickly melt all the remaining snow, Schmidt said.
According to the National Weather Service, flooding isn’t an uncommon occurrence around this time of year. Typically in late March and early April, the Cannon’s levels reach a crest around 895 to 899 feet in Northfield.
This year it is forecasted to crest right at 897 feet during the early hours of Monday morning.
The Depot Bar and Grill usually faces some minor flooding when the river rises, but they haven’t begun preparations yet, according to bartender Jerry Weber.
The worst recent flooding happened in 2016, when the crest of Cannon River hit 901.3 feet.
Water breached the lower windows of businesses in downtown Northfield. The Faribault Woolen Mill and the Cheese Caves of Faribault used sandbags to hold back the waters. Faribault declared a state of emergency.
Available data and trends from the last decade suggest this Monday could bring the river’s peak for the year. However, as in 2019, October might have other plans.