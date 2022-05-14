South Central College PSEO graduates (and their hometowns) are, back row: Sumia Sabrie (Eagle Lake), Aiden Klett (Faribault), Timothy Neirby (Faribault), Evy Vettrus (Warsaw); font row: Kortney Prior (Nerstrand), Jasmine Voegele (Faribault), Kailee Valenzuela (Faribault), Elizabeth Peterson (Waterville). Not Pictured: Ella Beardsley (Faribault) (Photo courtesy of South Central College)
Nine high school students participating in South Central College’s Postsecondary Enrollment Options (PSEO) program graduated Thursday with two-year Associate of Arts degrees.
Eight of the PSEO students attended SCC’s Faribault Campus.
They can now enter any of the seven Minnesota State universities as a junior with their general education requirements already satisfied and earn their bachelor’s degree in about two years, depending on the program they pursue.
The Minnesota PSEO program enables eligible 10th, 11th and 12th grade students to enroll in college or university classes, earning both college and high school credit upon successful class completion. PSEO students can take anywhere from a few classes to a full load at the college or university, at no cost to the student or their family.
Evy Vettrus was a full-time PSEO student in 11th and 12th grade, attending classes online and at SCC’s Faribault Campus.
“I thought I would take advantage of the PSEO option and get as many credits done as I could,” she said. Her next step on her educational journey will be attending Minnesota State University, Mankato where she will major in aviation.
Sumia Sabrie took classes full-time in 11th and 12th grade, some of which were online and others at SCC’s North Mankato Campus.
“I decided to do PSEO for many reasons,” Sabrie said. “First, it would allow me to finish my generals for free. It also gave me exposure to many fields as I took classes and figured out my major. Finally, going to SCC gave me the college experience early. I felt that this was useful since I will be able to transition to a four-year college much easier now.”
When asked what she would tell high school students considering PSEO, Vettrus said: “Take advantage of the option, because in the long run, it will save you money and prepare you for the future, whether that be continuing on to further your education or joining the workforce. I am thankful for the PSEO program and the education I received at South Central College.”
Sabrie recommends that high school students interested in PSEO create a plan with their counselor.
“If you create a plan ahead of time, it is possible to get a degree with little stress,” she said. “It is an amazing opportunity that I think many people should take advantage of.”