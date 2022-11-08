Rice County is the only county in Minnesota currently rated high on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 Community Level map. The county's rating was because 17% of available hospital beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients. (Image from screenshot)
Look at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 Community Level map, and Rice County is presently the only county in the state with a “high” rating.
But residents need not be alarmed, says the county’s top health official.
Reported COVID-19 infections actually are lower than in many surrounding counties, according to Rice County Public Health Director Deb Purfeerst.
But the CDC may give a county a high rating if the percentage of staffed local hospital beds exceeds 15% over the prior week. Rice County reached a little over 17% last week.
The CDH identifies “health service areas” for its metrics. For Rice County, that includes only the Allina Health Faribault Medical Center.
“Our (health service area) is relatively small compared to other areas in the state,” Purfeerst said. “With the metric of 15% or more determining “high” level, it doesn’t take many hospitalized patients testing positive for COVID-19 to move us into that level in Rice County.”
By the other two metrics used by the CDC, Rice County has “low” ratings.
There were 29 confirmed cases in the county for the week ending last Wednesday. The CDC uses a rate of per 100,000 residents calculation, which put Rice County at 43 cases per 100,000.
“This is actually fairly low, and lower than surrounding counties,” Purfeerst said.
The rates per 100,000 are over 65 in Steele County, 50 in Goodhue County and 49 in Le Sueur County, for example.
With the availability of at-home testing, however, it is widely believed many cases no longer are being reported to government agencies.
The other CDC data point is the rate of COVID-19 related hospital admissions. There were three such admissions in Rice County, for a rate of 4.5 per 1,000. Any rate below 10 is considered low.
Purfeerst said she consulted with a state epidemiologist last week, and he “confirmed that he did not see any concerning trends” for the county.
But that does not mean locals should yet let their guard down, Purfeerst said.
“Of course, the goal is that local hospitals have capacity to serve individuals who need a hospital bed. So on a community level, it is important for individuals to be aware of the level and to consider their personal risk factors, i.e. vaccination status, age, level of immunocompromise, etc. to guide decisions about protective measures they need to implement or activities they choose to participate in.”
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.