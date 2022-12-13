...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS
MORNING TO 3 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a
light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 3 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
A sign leading into “Hell’s Tunnel” reads “Teepee Tonka Tunnel.” The tunnel could store 25 to 30 cars full of vegetables, according to the sign. (Minnesota Prairie Roots photo courtesy of Audrey Kletscher Helbling)
It goes by many names, such as the Root Cellar, the Sand-Rock Cave, Teepee Tonka Tunnel and the State School and Colony Root Cellar. None of the names seem as fitting as its most notorious: “Hell’s Tunnel.”
The dimly lit, 442-foot tunnel stretches from Teepee Tonka Park to the ruins of the Faribault State School and Colony. Supposed first-person accounts on a paranormal-activity internet forum claim the tunnel is haunted, similar to the State School.
“I’ll tell ya what the place have me chills and feelings I’ve never felt before,” one person wrote about the tunnel in 2017. “It felt very ominous, very dark. I’ve been to creepy abandon places before but this one is one to be careful at. There’s a lot of history in that area especially near the river.”
While the history of the tunnel is less exciting than many of the paranormal anecdotes, it’s far from mundane.
It was originally constructed as a storage tunnel for the vegetables harvested at the State School’s farm colony, according to a 1937 article in the Faribault Daily News.
The tunnel’s construction crew was organized as part of the Works Progress Administration program that former President Theodore Roosevelt created to dig America out of the Great Depression.
Almost of the vegetables grown on the farm colony were eaten by the school’s then 2,300 residents and 350 employees, according to a sign above the tunnel.
Many of the people who died while at the school were buried in mass graves on the site.
The dark history of the school has garnered attention of media outlets and paranormal investigators for years.
According to the article in the Faribault Daily News, the tunnel was one of three that were to be built. It is unclear whether the others were ever constructed.
It took 21 workers over 120 days to dig out the tunnel, using sandstone picks and wheelbarrows.
The tunnel could store 25-30 carloads of vegetables and “saved the state of Minnesota a substantial amount of money,” the tunnel sign says.
Today, the tunnel serves as a bike path for some and a Halloween expedition for others. Anyone passing through would see a 442-foot canvas of street art, full of obscenities and sprinkled with calls for world peace and the legalization of marijuana.