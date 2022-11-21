More than a century after Blanche Wilkins Williams was denied admission from Gallaudet University for her skin color, the school will award her a posthumous honorary doctorate degree.
Despite the many challenges she faced at the intersection of being Black, deaf and a woman in the late 1800s, she went on to become "the most accomplished deaf lady of her race in America," according to a 1926 edition of a deaf newspaper, The Silent Worker.
Blanche Wilkins Williams became deaf at an early age, leading to her enrollment at the Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf (MSAD) when she was 8 years old. 10 years later, in 1893, she became the first Black woman to graduate from MSAD. She graduated at the top of her class.
Most of her graduating class at MSAD went on to attend Gallaudet College in Washington, D.C., which Blanche Wilkins Williams also wanted to do. She repeatedly wrote to E. M. Gallaudet, then president of Gallaudet College (now Gallaudet University), asking "What step will I have to take to secure admission?," according to historian Jaipreet Virdi.
The school didn't accept any Black students until 1950. But Blanche Wilkins Williams didn't let the rejection stop her.
She became the first Black deaf woman teacher at North Carolina School for the Colored Deaf and Blind in 1895. She received a yearly salary of $250, according to a North Carolina newspaper from 1897. She retired from the role in 1898.
In 1899, the same year she married Charles Williams, she became the first Black Deaf person to serve on the Executive Committee of the National Association of the Deaf. This was strange, given the organization's rule against having Black members persisting until 1965, a fact for which the group formally stated regret in 2012.
This was one of a many formal acknowledgements that would take place almost a century after her death. The latest of which came last Friday in the aptly named Wilkins Hall at MSAD. Leaders of both schools met to discuss the awarding of a posthumous honorary doctorate to Blanche Wilkins Williams in May.
Long overdue
Gallaudet's current president, Roberta Cordano, broke barriers in her own right as the first woman, first deaf person and first openly gay person to fill the role. As she spoke about Blanche Wilkins Williams, she expressed her concern for all the talent that wasn't able to be fostered within and in collaboration with the Black Deaf community for racist reasons.
"The fact that Blanche was denied access to Gallaudet meant that she also was denied, in many ways, opportunities for leadership development and growth opportunities," Cordano said. "… What did we lose by Blanche not being among those individuals who were part of that experience? We lost a lot, and this is verification of that."
Mike Cashman is a graduate of MSAD and Gallaudet who co-wrote a book on MSAD's history. He said the recognition was "long overdue" and felt she would be happy to see the cultural shift the world has seen lately.
"She would probably say it's great that people are now getting opportunities that they've never had before," Cashman said. "I think her response would be that this is all helpful and it's helping people in my community. I don't think she would hold any grudges. That's the Blanche we know from the research we found."
Cordano said the recognition is a small step toward repairing the mistakes of the past and empowering a better future.
"I think it just begins the work of reparations and a movement toward creating an equitable future for everyone," she said. "That's what we desire. That's a shared goal amongst all of us. But I think first you have to have awareness built."
Cookie Brand, president of the St. Paul & Minneapolis Black Deaf Advocates who is leading the committee planning the honorary doctorate, agreed with Cordano's sentiment.
"It’s crucial for Blanche Wilkins to be recognized because her story of resistance, persistence and advocacy is inspiring," Brand said. "Also, she did not let her rejection from Gallaudet hinder her dreams and journey of becoming a teacher for Black Deaf children.
"It’s very important for the Deaf community, allies and hearing people to recognize her work and journey. We live in a different time, but systematic racism still exists in a more subtle way. Our history must be shared (we must) and take in lessons regarding how one can support systematic and social justice."
Still, Brand said it's important for those within and outside her own community to see a success story.
"As we navigate a world full of systematic racism, I would hope that all involved realize how important it is to not only to recognize and support Blanche’s work, but to also work on themselves by holding themselves accountable as they go through their personal journey to empathize and dismantle systematic injustice," she added. "Taking on the opportunity to improve themselves would create greater and longer-lasting results than a one-time event."