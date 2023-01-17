As the region grappled with the "exodus" of newly freed slaves after the Civil War and the Dakota people were forced from their homeland after the U.S.-Dakota War, a third, lesser-known war broke out on the streets of downtown Faribault: The Telephone War.
Two years, two months and 10 days after Alexander Graham Bell first transmitted his voice over a wire, Faribault got in on the action. The first telephone in Rice County was installed during the afternoon of Monday, May 20, 1878, according to the May 22, 1878 edition of the Faribault Republican.
It was described as "a couple of black walnut boxes" with "two little bells" on one and an "ear trumpet" and "speaking tube" on the other. The wire connected Judge Scrandrett's insurance office to Crocker's Drug Store.
Thus, the drug store was able to communicate with the insurance office almost instantaneously or, as the newspaper quotes Scrandrett describing it, "at the shake of a lamb's tail."
It wasn't until April of 1879 that the second telephone was installed in Rice County, which connected Scrandrett's office to the Judge of Probate's office.
"It will prove to be quite a convenience," Scrandrett said.
A few more telephones were installed in the years that followed. In early 1881, the Bank of Northfield installed one of their own, which connected the bank to an "unnamed location in Dundas," according to the book, "Then & Now: A History of Rice County, Faribault & Communities" by the Rice County Bi-Centennial Commission.
The Telephone War
As telephone sprang up in Faribault, especially downtown, a businessman named G. W. Cox formed the Northwestern Telephone Company, which was largely to get authorization to construct telephone wires in and around city limits.
The company connected Kenyon, Lonsdale, Montgomery, Morristown, Northfield, Faribault and Dundas.
While the City Common Council (now Faribault City Council) unanimously granted the company permission to install the wires on most streets of Faribault, this authorization did not apply to Main Street (now Central Avenue).
"The objection to using Main Street was that, in case of fire, the wires and poles would be in the way and would hinder the use of ladders and other fire apparatus," the Aug. 8, 1883 edition of the Faribault Republican reads. "As most of the patrons of the telephone exchange are on Main Street, the company was desirous of placing the poles where they would be most convenient to all concerned."
But Cox didn't let the council stop him. On Sunday, Aug. 5, 1883, he broke the rule.
"(Meanwhile), Mr. Cox, being assured by legal council, was busy," read the Faribault Republican. "And while the council slept, he had a force of men at work. Sunday morning saw a line of poles all along the west side of Main Street."
His protest didn't sit well with certain members of the public, including Alderman Wachlin. He snitched to the chief of police, the chief Justice and the city attorney, hoping they would arrest Cox for violating the resolution.
Police Chief William Delaney felt Cox hadn't committed a crime and refused to arrest him. The justice and attorney each stated that the council would need to press charges, since it set the rule in the first place.
The subsequent council meeting was heated, according to the Faribault Republican.
"No small degree of excitement has existed during the past week, on account of a conflict between certain members of the City Common Council and the Northwestern Telephone Company," the article began.
In the meeting, they found that Cox and his company had "violated the spirit of the resolution … in opposition to the wishes of the majority of the council." They ordered that the poles be removed immediately.
Cox agreed, but didn't comply. Local papers "emphasized that into the 1900s, the poles were still up."
It wasn't until technological advancements allowed them to be moved underground that the wires came down.
From two to thousands
As more telephone companies began to form in Faribault and Northfield, it quickly proved to be a trendy method for the public to communicate.
"It will likely become a popular means of communication, being cheaper and quicker than the Telegraph," reads the Faribault Republican.
The Northwestern Telephone Company and the Rice Rural Telephone Company competed for some time, before eventually agreeing to "divide the territory they served."
By the 1940s, the number of telephones in Rice County had grown to over 23,000, according to "Then and Now."