Early Downtown Faribault 1.png

Where the Paradise Center for the Arts now stands, was once the home of the Faribault Opera House. Telephone wires hang in front of the building, which was destroyed in a fire in 1928. (Photo from “Then & Now: A History of Rice County, Faribault & Communities” by the Rice County Bicentennial Commission)

Early Downtown Faribault 1.png


Early Downtown Faribault 2.png

Central Avenue used to be called Main Street in downtown Faribault. The telephone wires strung along the road were there without approval, but were not taken down, as the City Common Council had ordered. (Photo from “Then & Now: A History of Rice County, Faribault & Communities” by the Rice County Bicentennial Commission)

Early Downtown Faribault 2.png
Early Downtown Faribault 3.png

Crews work at the site of the Faribault Post Office on Aug. 1, 1911. Telephone wires were still strung up downtown. (Photo from “Then & Now: A History of Rice County, Faribault & Communities” by the Rice County Bicentennial Commission)

Early Downtown Faribault 3.png

Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments