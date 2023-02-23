Snow history 5.jpeg

Several Faribault men ride through the snow in a horse-drawn sleigh in the 1870s. (Photo courtesy of the Minnesota Historical Society)

It’s been more than 50 years since Faribault’s public and private schools closed for the first time. Much like this week’s “historic” snowstorm, the city was “shut in.”


Snow history 11.jpg

The Faribault community ice skates on the Straight River. (Photo courtesy of Rice County)
Snow history 9.png

Snow covers the streets of Faribault in January of 1886, forcing travelers to use bobsleds to get around. (Photo courtesy of “Then and Now: a History of Rice County, Faribault and Communities” by the Rice County Bicentennial Commission)
Snow history 3.jpeg

A boy in Rice County sits in a sled that’s pulled by a dog. This photo is estimated to be from the 1890s. (Photo courtesy of the Minnesota Historical Society)
Snow history 12.jpeg

Some Faribault residents may remember the “umbrella tree” near Roberds Lake. Here, it sits sometime in its last few winters before becoming a stump. (Original photograph source unknown)

