...POTENT WINTER STORM CONTINUES THIS MORNING...
.Snowfall will continue through late this morning, with the
highest snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour expected through
sunrise. An additional 2 to 5 inches of snow accumulation is
expected through late morning. Total snow accumulations will range
from 10 to 18 inches, with the higher end totals along a west to
east axis from southwest Minnesota through east central Minnesota
and into west central Wisconsin.
Through late this morning, a Blizzard Warning remains in effect
for areas south of Interstate 94 and west of Interstate 35, with a
Winter Storm Warning north of Interstate 94 and east of
Interstate 35. Fresh and falling snow will combine with northeast
wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph, with the highest wind speeds over
western and southern Minnesota. This will lead to significant
blowing and drifting snow with occasional whiteout conditions in
open areas. Some drifts may be several feet deep, making travel
nearly impossible.
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 2
to 4 inches through late this morning. Winds gusting as high as
40 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Snow covers the streets of Faribault in January of 1886, forcing travelers to use bobsleds to get around. (Photo courtesy of “Then and Now: a History of Rice County, Faribault and Communities” by the Rice County Bicentennial Commission)
It’s been more than 50 years since Faribault’s public and private schools closed for the first time. Much like this week’s “historic” snowstorm, the city was “shut in.”
Residents of Faribault are no strangers to heavy snow and have a history of coping with the extreme winter weather.
According to “Then and Now: A History of Rice County, Faribault and Communities” by the Rice County Bicentennial Commission, there have been a number of highly disruptive snowstorms.
For example, in 1971, the Rice County Courthouse closed after about 7 inches of snow swept through the area. Many were forced to walk to work through the 50 mph winds that came with the storm.
On March 17, 1965, Faribault was “shut in” by a “raging” blizzard. Some 16 inches of snow fell from the sky, accompanied by 75 mph winds. Some of the snowdrifts towered over cars, reaching heights up to 25 feet tall.
“Life in Faribault came to a standstill,” the “Then and Now” book states. “For the first time in their history all public schools were closed, as well as parochial schools. Stores were closed and all meetings were cancelled.”
25 years earlier, on Nov. 11, 1940, a 50 mph wind tore through the city of Faribault in the Armistice Day Blizzard. A few days prior, the city saw “54 hours of intermittent rainfall,” which quickly turned the area into a massive skating rink.
The Armistice Day Blizzard was widespread but hit the state of Minnesota the hardest, and the city of Faribault was “one of the hardest hit sections state.” The winds ripped telephone poles from the ground, “cutting off communications” for Faribault.
Special crews were deployed to the city to help with plowing and repairs. For some though, the crews were far too late.
Multiple people froze to death in their idled cars, while others died in crashes. Hunters and livestock were also killed in the storm. “Then and Now” states thousands of turkeys and sheep froze to death.
Back in the early 1920s, the roads and highways weren’t plowed by the city. In fact, it was up to the Jefferson Bus Company, which attached plows to the front of their buses.
The bus drivers also kept shovels with them, going so far as to make the passengers shovel their own way in. It wasn’t until Faribault City Councilor Phil McCarthy came along that the city took over the job of clearing the roads.
McCarthy was born in 1884 and served 22 years as a city councilor. As Commissioner of streets and alleys, he formed the snow-removal system that we use today.