An illustration of a Farmer Seed and Nursery Co. billboard on Highway 65, which leaned into the victory gardens of the second world war. (Photo from Farmer Seed and Nursery Co. 1945 catalogue)
One of the first patriotic Farmer Seed and Nursery Co. seed catalogs, which was published in 1914, featured a stoic woman wearing stars and stripes near her wheat field. (Photo courtesy of Smithsonian Libraries)

“Prosperity dwells where farmer brand seeds are sown,” reads a Farmer Seed and Nursery catalogue from 1914.


The “Women’s Land Army” kneel over and work in a large Faribault victory garden. (Photo courtesy of “Then and Now: a History of Rice County, Faribault and Communities” by the Rice County Bicentennial Commission)
On the cover of the first wartime catalogue, a kit is advertised for 50 cents. The package contained several types of seeds, meant to help people get their victory garden started. (Photo from Farmer Seed and Nursery 1942 catalogue)
Faribault’s victory gardeners process and can their garden vegetables all hours of the day and night in the Faribault Canning Center. (Photo from Farmer Seed and Nursery Co. 1944 catalogue)
Faribault victory gardeners sort and collect their cans for shipping overseas or to other communities in America. (Photo from Farmer Seed and Nursery Co. 1944 catalogue)
“War gardens for victory,” reads a small ad in an old seed catalogue, during the second year of America’s involvement in WWII. (Photo from Farmer Seed and Nursery Co. 1943 catalogue)
Stars and stripes decorate the “garden for defense” advertisement in one catalogue. (Photo from Farmer Seed and Nursery 1942 catalogue)

