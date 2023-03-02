“Prosperity dwells where farmer brand seeds are sown,” reads a Farmer Seed and Nursery catalogue from 1914.
The 1914 edition would be among the first of several patriotic seed catalogues, which were meant to drum up support for sending food to the Allies of Europe in the first World War. The gardens gained more popularity in 1917: the year America entered the war.
Patriotic gardens started in World War I to feed overseas military soldiers with the citizens’ own gardens. At that time, they were called war gardens, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Although the effort was somewhat short-lived in WWI, the idea made its resurgence in WWII. This time, they would be known as “victory gardens” and focused on feeding the domestic population.
Rice County Historical Society Executive Director Dave Nichols said the general idea was to “support war efforts,” during the era of mass food rationing.
Most families’ victory gardens were nothing more than a backyard plot where they grew their own vegetables. Faribault took it much further than that.
The Farmer Seed and Nursery Co. provided the seeds and knowledge and the Faribault Canning Center (the old Faribault Foods factory) provided a great setup for a high output.
“Dear friends, we cannot let down now,” the President of Farmer Seed wrote in a 1945 catalogue. “More farm crops, more garden crops, more food must be produced to bring about the peace our boys are fighting for, and the welcome home they have a right to expect.
“… This is the critical year. The supreme task now confronts us: to feed not only our own men and women in service, but also the millions of starving, undernourished war victims in liberated countries.”
According to a Farmer Seed catalogue from 1944, the Canning Center had hundreds of victory gardeners operating day and night. They had produced 72,000 cans, size-No.-2, in a year, making it the “one of the most successful” in the region.
A size-No.-2 can is about 20 ounces, making 72,000 cans about 1.5 million ounces. If they had the same production output for each year that America was involved, Faribault would’ve produced about 180 tons of food during WWII.
Additionally, Farmer Seed owned several plots of land around the city, which the company used for farming victory gardens during the war. Becky Richie, a former employee of the company, corroborated that Farmer Seed owned “at least” 200 acres.
Some of the land would go on to be used as community victory gardens, which amassed hundreds of victory gardeners, mostly women and children, who were at home while their husbands and fathers were overseas.
Sprouting again
The popularity of backyard gardens sharply declined once the war ended.
In 1945 the president of Farmer Seed noted a “shortage of labor and higher production costs” were impacting the U.S. The country saw those issues rise again during the pandemic.
As the pandemic began to affect the lives of those across the globe and governments encouraged social distancing, Rice County Master Gardener Jayne Spooner said the seeds of victory began to sprout again.
“The garden industry actually exploded during the pandemic, since people were home more,” she said. “They estimated that there were well over a million new gardeners across the United States that were starting some form of gardening.
“So, we saw a big resurgence in the garden industry. People had more time; they were home. Of course, everybody was afraid about food supplies, so they were making sure they had fresh food. They were looking for a way to get more healthy too. Again, they were home so it became more of a family project.”
