Hiawathaland Transit users soon might have to wait a little longer for their bus to come by, but it will come at the same time every hour and will be less likely to be running late.
Leaders of the public bus service that serves Faribault are working on new routes that simplify the schedule to a one-hour loop, Hiawathaland Transit Director Peter Schepers told Faribault city leaders during the council’s workshop meeting Tuesday.
Schepers said he and his team are working on a routes update that incorporates responses received in a community survey, and he invited city officials to also give their input before the new routes are finalized.
Operated by Three Rivers Community Action, Hiawatha Transit has two fixed routes in Faribault, as well as a route between Faribault and Northfield, and a dial-a-ride upon request service.
Currently the fixed routes each operate Mondays through Saturdays on a 45-minute loop.
There are also intermittent stops at Faribault High School and Jefferson Elementary around the time school starts and stops. Other stops, including at Walmart and Hy-Vee, are skipped when the bus instead stops at a school.
For example, the blue route first stops at Walmart at 6:07 a.m., again at 6:52 a.m., does not stop there during the third loop of the day, and makes its next stop at 8:22 a.m.
Schepers said even he struggled when he first started in his position to comprehend the varied destinations and pickup times.
The plan is to switch to a simplified one-hour loop with no variable destinations, he said.
The school sites will be dropped, remaining stops will be consistent and new stops will be added. New stops will include at more larger rental housing complexes and at the often-requested Allina Health Faribault Medical Center.
“Now when you read the schedule, you know we’re going to be at Allina five minutes after every hour,” Schepers said as an example (though that time for Allina stops is not finalized). “The (Allina) front desk can tell them ‘it’s five minutes after. It’s not: ‘Here’s a schedule and your decoder ring.’”
In addition to making the schedule easier for riders to comprehend, Schepers said the longer loop times will give more time at each stop in case multiple riders need to use the accessibility lift.
For current riders concerned about losing their regular stop, Schepers noted the “deviation” request option will remain in place. In advance, riders can request an extra stop be made at any location up to four blocks off of the regular route.
Other planned changes, Schepers said, include adding stops at the most popular stores to the Connect line between Faribault and Northfield. Currently it only stops at the respective city halls and shoppers then have to get onto the city route.
Mayor Kevin Voracek suggested a Faribault route go farther south on Willow Street/Albers Avenue, which he noted is seeing growth with a new apartment complex and Divine Mercy Catholic School moving to the Divine Mercy Catholic Church campus.
Schepers said he and staff are working to design routes with “as much ground as we possibly can cover while giving drivers enough time to do the job properly and safely.”
Councilor Peter van Sluis asked whether stops can temporarily be added for community events such as Heritage Days and the Rice County Fair. Schepers said there are state funding regulations that limit their ability to do that, but stops can be added upon request within their regular operating hours.