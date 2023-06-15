Heritage Days bubbles (copy)

Youngsters make giant bubbles at Central Park during last year’s Heritage Days celebration. (File photo/southernminn.com)

When Heritage Days began back in 1983, Troy Temple, the current chair of the family friendly festival, was in 10th grade. Thanks to the local sponsors, festival board members and the hundreds of volunteers, and the thousands of festival attendees, the three-day festival returns to Central Park this week with a busy schedule offering a little bit of something for everyone.


Download PDF Heritage Days schedule

