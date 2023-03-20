A listening session hosted Saturday by the Minnesota Farmers Union gave farmers the opportunity to share their perspectives with those writing policy affecting farmers.
Among the top concerns of the rural Minnesotan farmers were health care, accessible internet, sourcing food locally and incentivizing sustainable practices.
Officials who attended the forum held at at the South Central College Faribault campus were Minnesota Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen, Vice Chair of the Minnesota House Agriculture Finance and Policy Committee Rep. Kristi Pursell, DFL-Northfield, and Chair of the Minnesota Senate Agriculture, Broadband and Rural Development Committee Sen. Aric Putnam, DFL-St. Cloud.
“St. Paul feels like it’s far away sometimes,” Putnam said. “We must do a better job of making sure the people who are impacted by decisions we make aren’t just consulted, but are actually at the table. So, your being here is the first step in that direction.”
Farmers in attendance included Meg Stuedemann, who has 60 cows in Le Sueur County.
“I’m here to speak on behalf of something that I don’t want to change and that is the ban on corporate ownership of farmland in Minnesota,” she said. “I think that, compared to some other states, we are in an enviable place that individuals must own farmland.
“That’s not to say that families can’t farm for family corporations and farm as business corporations, but that the ownership of land is independent. I think that puts us in a very strong position to maintain these small farms, which are small businesses, and maintain our independence. … I just want to protect out independence here.”
Other farmers sought government assistance with their health care and higher compensation for personal care attendants.
“I’m not smart enough to fix up health care, but I can tell our story,” said Mike Peterson, of Northfield. “We have a handicapped son. He’s 30 years old and lives in our home. He’s high-functioning, but needs a personal care attendant.
“The great people that come into our home, their reimbursement rate is under $15 an hour. … Something needs to be improved there. Because the wage reimbursement is below what we pay simply to take care of our livestock. … We feel by keeping him in our own home, we’re giving him a better life experience and I think we’re saving the system money. If you ever get the chance to (secure) funding towards that, to help out a situation like we’re in, I’d greatly appreciate it.”
Dakota County Farmers Union President Linda Larson had a similar story about her daughter, who has cognitive and physical disabilities.
“She was able to get a job at a Walmart store as a greeter,” Larson said. “She makes more dollars per hour than the care attendants that work to take care of her. I won’t even try to describe how hard those people work, and there really is a disparity in the wage of those people … We really hope that you will advocate for us on that.”
Several attendees stressed health care affordability and accessibility.
“Health care in rural Minnesota is excellent. If you can afford to buy it. If you can afford to go,” said Ted Suss, a farmer from Nerstrand. “If we lose the hardware store because the people close because they can’t afford to insure themselves, everybody in that community loses.”
To address these concerns, the Minnesota Farmers Union advocates for allowing more people to buy into the MinnesotaCare public insurance option.
Other priorities
There were several other priorities the farmers brought forward, including keeping food local.
Dana Seifert, a health care worker and farmer, said the new school-lunch law is a great opportunity for local farmers.
“Let’s get our farmers’ food to our kids,” she said. “Let’s get them food that doesn’t have 18 middlemen and a bunch of downtime, leading to (outbreaks) … Let’s get them healthy, local food, and let’s get that fairness to farmers by making them the priority to supply it.”
Rice County Farmers Union President Steven Read also asked for legislative support for efforts to ensure local food shelves “have the discretion of buying locally produced” food.
“Anything we can do to put dollars in farmers’ pockets, you know, while providing better nutritional choices for the visitors of the food shelves would be great,” he said.
Aaron Wills, the owner of Little Hill Berry Farm in Northfield, said the agriculture aspects of the governor’s budget seemed to disproportionately lack funding for local food production.
“I think that’s something that really needs to change if we’re going to have a serious conversation about the local food economy,” he said. “… I feel like there’s a lot of promotion in these efforts around emerging farmers and our local food. But then when it really gets the dollars, it’s (only) a couple of hundred thousand.”
Lawmakers respond
After dozens of people spoke on a number of issues, the legislators were given time to share their thoughts and address concerns.
Pursell went first.
“My spouse actually runs the three food shelves in Rice County, so I’m acutely aware of the people who are food insecure,” she said. “The need has gone up and the prices have gone up and the federal funding for that has all but gone away. There are hungry people in our communities, and there are people who can supply that food.
“… I am very interested in making sure that our communities are connected both officially and unofficially, just in spaces like this, that we develop those relationships and those connections to make sure that we’re feeding our communities. Because we can do that, we know how to do that and we need to be doing that.”
A few attendees brought up internet access, which they said was lacking for rural Minnesotans. Pursell said her proposed bill (HF2313) would help with rural internet access by allocating $276 million to the Border-to-Border Broadband Development Grant Program over the next two years.
To wrap things up, Putnam gave his thoughts on the concerns expressed.
“Right now, for tens of thousands of Minnesotans, health care is the emergency room,” he said. “We all know that’s a bad idea, right? But the problem is how do we get the political will to make fundamental change? So, I’ll be honest with you, I don’t really know the path, but I know we need to be on it.
“But another challenge, in addition to affordability, is accessibility. 11% of physicians in Minnesota live in rural areas. 1 in 3 of those people are trying to retire. We don’t have medical professionals practicing in rural areas. That’s a problem now. It’s only going to get worse unless we, as a state, incentivize people. Like, ‘We’ll pay for your medical school if you promise to work in Faribault for the next 10 years.’”
He also addressed the comment about corporate land ownership being important to the rural farmers.
“You all know better than I do how expensive land is right now,” he said. “A lot of farmers in the state of Minnesota right now are millionaires on paper, but you can’t eat paper. … What we’re doing is great because we’re not North Dakota and we’re not South Dakota. Those are places where a lot of (land) is getting bought up by foreign corporate interests.”
Lastly, he gave his support for the broadband bill, noting there are 291,000 houses in Minnesota without high-speed internet.