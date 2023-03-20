ag listening session 5.jpg

Minnesota Farm Bureau Vice President Carolyn Olson thanks the Minnesota Farmers Union, just before handing the microphone over to the members. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
ag listening session 6.jpg

Kurt Kimber shares his thoughts and concerns with the lawmakers during the listening session at South Central College on Saturday afternoon. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

A listening session hosted Saturday by the Minnesota Farmers Union gave farmers the opportunity to share their perspectives with those writing policy affecting farmers.


ag listening session 8

State Rep. Kristi Pursell, DFL-Northfield, and Sen. Aric Putnam, DFL-St. Cloud, listen to Minnesota Farm Bureau Vice President Carolyn Olson before handing it over to the union members. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
ag listening session 4.jpg

Minnesota Farmers Union President Gary Wertish introduces himself before handing off the microphone to the guests at the listening session on Saturday. From left, Minnesota Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen, Vice Chair of the Minnesota House Agriculture Finance and Policy Committee Rep. Kristi Pursell, DFL-Northfield, and Chair of the Minnesota Senate Agriculture, Broadband and Rural Development Committee Sen. Aric Putnam, DFL-St. Cloud. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
ag listening session 2.jpg

Minnesota Rep. Kristi Pursell, DFL-Northfield, introduces herself to the Minnesota Farmers Union on Saturday afternoon. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2023 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments