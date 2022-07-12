Rafael Mata mixes baking soda, vinegar and food coloring into a slime Tuesday during Faribault Parks and Recreation Science Camp at the Washington Recreation Center. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
Youngsters dissected owl waste and used cookies to make the phases of the moon during Faribault Parks and Recreation science camp.
The annual summer three-day camp for 6-, 7- and 8-year-olds brings science to life with hands-on projects at the Washington Recreation Center.
The day camp kicked off Monday with lessons about animal life. Activities included making a depiction of the food chain and examining pellets regurgitated by owls. Camp supervisor Ellie Cohen said owl pellets can be purchased on Amazon, and a lot can be learned about an animal from what they leave behind.
Camper Lucy Gillen said the pellets weren’t too gross.
“Owl pellets have a bunch of hair, and they have the bones of their enemies,” she said.
Tuesday’s lessons turned to the stars. An activity with baking soda and vinegar beat out one involving cookies as the majority of the campers favorite project of the day.
After they made the phases of the moon using the cream filling of Oreos, they got to eat one of the cookies. But even the treat couldn’t top the sensory experience of mixing baking soda, vinegar and food coloring into a colorful slime, before molding it into pretend moon rocks.
“It was super slimy and fun,” said camper Finn Miller.
The camp will take a prehistoric theme when it resumes for its final day Thursday. Campers will sculpt their own fossils out of Play-Doh and make volcanoes explode with ingredients including Alka-Seltzer.
While science camp is drawing to an end, Faribault Parks and Recreation has openings for a few remaining camps this summer.
Superhero Academy for 5-, 6- and 7-year-olds is Monday and Wednesday mornings July 18 through 27. Junior super heroes will make their own capes and play games to hone their super powers.
Creative Campers for 3.5-to-5-year-olds is Tuesday and Thursday mornings and includes a variety of recreational and social activities.
Spirit Team for children ages 5 to 9 is Tuesday and Thursday evenings July 26 to Aug. 11. They’ll learn pom-pom routines and show off their skills in the Aug. 11 Faribault Pet Parade.
Back to School Camp is Aug. 1, 2 and 4 and invites 4-, 5- and 6-year-olds to get used to a structured classroom setting.
The third two-week session of the Fun Center Day Camp for 6-to-12-year-olds is July 25 to Aug. 4. There are morning, afternoon and full-day camps.
