...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 103 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Handgun determined as murder weapon in death of Medford teens
A handgun has been determined to be the weapon used in a murder-suicide that resulted in the death of two Medford teens, according to the Steele County Sheriff's Office.
In a joint statement released Monday from the Steele County Coroner's Office and the Steele County Sheriff's Office, the departments reported a small caliber handgun was found on the scene of the deaths of 18-year-old Chandra Lanae Pelch and 19-year-old Jerome Charles Caldwell. Their deaths have been ruled a murder suicide.
The autopsy results show Pelch died of multiple gunshot wounds to her chest and head. Caldwell sustained a nonfatal gunshot wound to his chest and a fatal gunshot wound to his head. The autopsy shows Caldwell’s injuries are consistent with self-inflicted wounds.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Southeastern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office assisted in the investigation.
Shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Friday, June 3, the SCSO was dispatched to First Street NW in Medford for a report of suspicious activity. Upon arrival, deputies located Pelch and Caldwell dead inside the apartment, which lists Pelch as the tenant.
The handgun found at the scene has been determined as the weapon used to shoot Pelch four times from the back and twice from the front. The investigation determined Caldwell then turned the gun on himself.
Both autopsies determined Pelch and Caldwell's injuries are consistent with the handgun and casings recovered from the scene and taken into custody by the BCA.
No one else was injured in the incident and there is no threat to public safety, according to the SCSO.
A search warrant obtained by APG Media noted that a "Dickinson 12-gauge shotgun," a computer and a mint color zipper wallet were also collected from the scene. There was no further indication as to whether these items were related to the incident.