Habitat 4.jpg

IBEW Local 110 member Logan Beere observes member Jason Reinsch as he wires the living room of a Habitat for Humanity house on Twin Lakes Court in Faribault on Thursday afternoon. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Habitat 2.jpg

Rice County Habitat for Humanity Site Supervisor Larry Narhi, of Northfield, worked his way up from volunteer to site supervisor and has worked with the nonprofit for more than a decade. He stands in the kitchen of one of the latest houses being built by Habitat on Thursday afternoon. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

In just over a decade, Larry Norhi, of Northfield, worked his way up from volunteer to site supervisor with Rice County Habitat for Humanity.


Habitat 1.jpg

International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 110 member Aaron Johnson demonstrates how to test the electrical current from an outlet to member Dan Buchal Thursday. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Habitat 3.jpg

IBEW Local 110 member Gary Keeler watches as member Mike Haas preps some wiring near the front door of a Habitat for Humanity project on Thursday afternoon. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Habitat 5.jpg

The IBEW Local 110 trailer sits outside of two Habitat for Humanity houses on Twin Lakes Court in northern Faribault on Thursday afternoon. On the porch, Local 110 members Gary Keeler and Mike Haas work on some outside wiring. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2023 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments