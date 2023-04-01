In just over a decade, Larry Norhi, of Northfield, worked his way up from volunteer to site supervisor with Rice County Habitat for Humanity.
He currently oversees five houses in northern Faribault, which have been under construction since August. The houses, located on Twin Lakes Court and Acorn Trail, are expected to be done this summer.
On Thursday, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 110, a electrician’s union that represents electrical workers from Morristown to around Pine City and Mora, came in to finish up the electrical side of some of the projects.
“It’s gone pretty well, in spite of all the snow and stuff, which slowed us up a little bit,” Norhi said. “I wouldn’t say it’s gone smoothly. You know, there’s been some bumps in the road, some wrinkles in the prune, but no disasters.”
As site supervisor, Norhi is in charge of organizing and assigning volunteers, reaching out to subcontractors like Local 110, working with the city to obtain permits, getting inspections done, getting materials and, essentially, to “just keep the ball rolling.”
“Basically, from soup to nuts, I’m here when they start digging the holes all the way to when we hand over the keys to the new homeowners,” he said.
The regular weekday volunteers, which Norhi calls the “go-to guys,” are usually older retirees. Younger people tend to volunteer on the weekends, since they work during the week.
“They learn a skill that they normally wouldn’t have run across,” Norhi said. “And it makes them feel part of the whole building process. And it’s just building a house for someone that really needs it.”
Habit also gets volunteers from local companies, like Daikin and Sage Glass, that give paid time off to employees to volunteer. Daikin also gave “quite a bit of summer money” to Habitat for future projects, according to Norhi.
Habitat was lucky enough, Norhi said, to have not been as affected by the construction material supply-chain issues. However, volunteers were a little short during the pandemic, but it’s picking back up.
From start to finish, it usually takes about six months and 3,500 hours of labor to build a Habitat house, according to Norhi. Those 3,500 hours include 150 hours of “sweat equity” labor from the families that will eventually own the house.
“(It gives them a feeling like) ‘I built this house and I want to keep it nice,’” he said. “Most of these families live in really, really poor living conditions. You know, overcrowded building or living in an apartment is not the greatest in the world. … So, the homeowners have definitely invested in their own home.”
Outside the classroom
IBEW Local 110 on Thursday finished up the electrical wiring for two houses. They’ll be back on Saturday to do the rest.
“We enjoy to give back and support the communities we live in,” said Local 110’s Jeff Anderson. “… For so many — it’s gotten better over the years — but there can be a negative stigma that goes with unions. But we’re part of your community. We coach your kids’ soccer team. We teach Sunday school. We give back.”
It usually takes about six hours for the electricians to wire up a single house. Since 2000, Local 110 has done 57 houses for Habitat, according to Anderson.
Some of the union dues for Local 110 goes toward providing materials for the Habitat houses. It also gives a chance for novice electricians to get out of the classroom.
“Sometimes we’ll bring down a class of apprentices to get some experience,” Anderson said. “… They’re also getting a little camaraderie out of the deal. They get out here and actually get to work with their hands and talk with each other in a job environment.”
Cadra Hebert, a Local 110 apprentice from Hudson, Wisconsin, said the experience is a good hands-on learning opportunity. “The classroom “gives you a good foundation,” and working on a Habitat house is “a good practical application,” she said.
Hayley Shellum, another apprentice from St. Paul, prefers the classroom, but agreed the hands-on “residential experience” is a good change of scenery.
“(In the classroom), you have a better environment to ask all the questions,” she said. “Like, here, the teachers are working too, so you can’t just sit and ask. You have to go find them.”
Best job
The house dedication ceremony is, by far, Norhi’s favorite part of the process.
“The most satisfying part of the job is the house dedication, where we turn the keys over to the new owners,” he said. “To see the kids rushing around, ‘This is my bedroom. This is mine, I’m going to live here, I’m going to do this and do that.’ (My favorite part is) just the excitement in the family when they finally do move in.”
Norhi worked in the computer industry for 43 years before retiring and moving to Northfield. He said nothing beats what he does now.
“This job is the most pleasurable,” he said. “I work harder, physically, but psychologically, it’s so rewarding. It’s the best job.”
As for the union, Anderson said it’s important for their members to volunteer for things like the Habitat projects. He also hopes it gives people a better idea of what unions are there to do for the working class.
“I say we are fortunate to have the union wages and benefits,” he said. “When we all do better, we all do better.”