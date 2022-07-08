Rice County is one step closer to seeing an affordable housing project come to fruition near the future Public Safety Center. The $2.1 million project is expected to be finished in the spring of 2024 and will provide six new houses for low-to-moderate income families.
Habitat for Humanity was chosen Thursday to be the builder of the affordable housing project. The decision was unanimously made by the Rice County Board of Commissioners, acting as the Housing and Redevelopment Authority.
The county is now partnered with Three Rivers Community Action and Habitat for Humanity on the project.
Each home is projected to cost nearly $370,000. Financing for the project is heavily reliant on support from the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency, a decision on which is expected to come in December.
The proposed financing would allow buyers the chance to own a home without a down payment and a lower mortgage cost. The houses will be sold to buyers making no more than 115% of the median Rice County income (about $100,000/year for a family of four).
Habitat for Humanity has a long history of building affordable housing in Rice County. Since 1991 the organization has built 57 homes in the county, with 53 of the homes still occupied by Habitat families, according to the project proposal.
Three Rivers provides housing support services in the region and has worked with Habitat for Humanity on some projects in the past.
Habitat for Humanity’s initial proposal is for single-family homes. But that could be changed to multi-family dwellings if the county prefers.
The houses will be built on about 1.5 acres of county land. The county has set side about 7 acres in all for housing just north of the planned Public Safety Center on the north end of Faribault.
Commissioner Galen Malecha raised concerns about the possibility of buyers with intentions of flipping the houses. EDA Executive Director Joy Watson said there will be deed restrictions that limit the opportunity to resell the homes at a markup.
Commissioner Jim Purfeerst expressed his gratitude for Habitat for Humanity taking on the project.
“I give them credit for stepping up and taking this on,” he said.
