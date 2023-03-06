Daijah Hammonds isn’t particularly fond of the Twin Cities, but she’s not one to say no to helping a friend.
That’s how the 21-year-old who grew up in Faribault found herself chaperoning her friends’ little sister’s 17th birthday party.
“We were just going to make sure they had something to eat,” she said. “My friend got the Airbnb for her cousin for four days. So, I was just going to be there for the night, make sure they got settled in. Then, I was going to leave.”
Apparently, during the party, there was an argument between the birthday girl and a boy who was in a relationship with another girl. The boy left, but continued arguing over Snapchat.
A few hours after midnight on March 6, 2022, Hammonds began escorting the kids out of the house. She handed them their jackets, asked if they had a safe ride home and began “shooing” them toward the door.
She says security cameras later identified three boys, who drove into an alley at the side of the house. One of them was the guy arguing over Snapchat.
Then, she heard a loud clapping sound, followed by “a glitching noise.” In total, she said 179 bullets were fired into the house by the boys, who have not been identified.
Hammonds’ phone in her hand was hit and both sides of her skull were grazed. The loud clapping and glitching sound was later revealed to have been another bullet that struck her in the back, grazing her spine and causing her nerves to go haywire.
After she fell to the ground, she looked over and saw a young, frantic boy with blood running down his face. As she tried to turn her body to grab him, she noticed that her body was “the hottest” it had ever been and she couldn’t move her legs.
“Bullets were still flying and (my friend) ran — I don’t know, Matrix-style or something — but she ran and dived to me and put my head in her lap,” she said. “I was so calm. … She was crying and I was like ‘Don’t cry. Don’t cry. It’s okay.’
“She called the cops, and I’m like ‘Put pressure on my wound. I’ve seen enough movies to know, put pressure on my wound.’ She was like, ‘I don’t know where it is, there’s a lot of blood.’”
Eventually, Hammonds’ friend found the wound.
“As soon as she put pressure on it, I felt it,” she said. “I’m like, ‘Ah, dammit. It’s my spine.’ … But so she had turned me over, and I was facing the boy. I watched him take his last breath. That’s when I started panicking.”
She nearly passed out by the time the police arrived. They assured her that an ambulance was on the way, but would be a while, due to a blizzard.
EMTs eventually arrived and got her into the ambulance. Hammonds isn’t particularly religious, but she has trouble thinking of another explanation for the next few parts of the night.
“I remember the last thing I heard was ‘We’re losing her!’” she said. “Then, I seen a big, white orb and it had like a blue weird essence wrapping around it. It looked like sand falling into each other. … When I got scared, it got bigger. As it got bigger, I was like ‘Okay, I’m gonna make it. I’m going to survive.’”
"Daijah makes it very clear," said Kathy Bongers, Hammonds' cousin. "She's not a gunshot victim. She's a survivor."
Road to recovery
When she woke up, she was on a stretcher, being wheeled into the emergency room. The first thing she saw was a detective.
“I couldn’t say anything,” she said. “He was (standing) over me and I still remember his face. And he was like, screaming at me, ‘What gang was it?!’ Like, I don’t know dude. I remember just screaming, and then the nurse was like ‘You gotta leave.’”
She spent a few days in a medically induced coma at Hennepin County Medical Center. They told her that she would never walk again.
“When they told my parents that I wasn’t gonna walk again, my dad’s like ‘Yeah, try telling her that,’” Hammonds said. “He said, ‘If you tell her she can’t, she’s gonna do it.’”
After some time, she was transferred to Abbott Northwestern Hospital. An MRI could not be done because one 9 mm bullet was, and still is, lodged in her neck.
Abbott’s specialists said that, if they try removing the bullet while her spine is healing, it would likely cause infection. Regarding her ability to walk, medical professionals there gave her a slightly different assessment.
“They said ‘I 100% believe that you’re going to walk again, but I can’t tell you that,’” she said. “’I can’t tell you that because, if you don’t, you’re not going to believe me anymore.’”
She eventually was transferred to Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute, the physical therapy reached a new level of intensity. One day, months after the shooting, she went to test the feeling in her feet.
She took her finger and moved it in circles in the bottom of her foot, as she’d done several times before. This time, she could feel it.
One year after the shooting, she’s able to stand with the help of her butterfly-covered leg braces. She’s even walked, just not for very long.
She gets spasms, where her legs shake a lot from trying to use the muscles. The doctors told her this is another good sign.
“I love butterflies,” she said. “I feel like I’m a butterfly right now. You know, they’re caterpillars and then they’re in that cocoon stage. I feel like I’m in my cocoon stage. And then one day, I’m gonna flourish.”
Now, she’s saving up for the Activity-Based Locomotor Exercise (ABLE) Program, which is designed to “to speed up recovery after a spinal cord injury,” according to Allina Health’s page about the program. The program costs about $15,000.
She made $7,000 from a benefit fundraiser and some more from her GoFundMe (GoFundMe.com/F/Daijahs-Road-to-Discovery-Medical-Expenses). She also has a caring bridge page (CaringBridge.org/Visit/DaijahHammonds).
“People ask me if it was hard to get shot,” she said. “I say, ‘No, it’s everything that followed.’”
Losing loved ones
It’s not the first time Hammonds was impacted by gun violence.
When she was 6, she said her birth father was shot and killed. Her mom moved from Arizona back to Faribault to keep the kids safe and be closer to family.
She ran track and cross country and followed in her mother’s footsteps on the Faribault Emeralds dance team.
She said there was just one person she knew who was outside more than her. That was her best friend, Caleb Livingston, who she referred to as her “brother.”
“I said that I basically lived outside,” she said. “Well, he lived outside. Like, I remember I’d be home after work and he’d call me and he’d be outside. I’m like ‘Dude, like, it is 12 o’clock at night. You get your butt in the house.’ And he’s like ‘Look at the star, sis. Look at the stars.’”
In 2018, Livingston was paralyzed after being shot. He died in Oct. 2020. His obituary isn’t the first result when you Google his name. A civil lawsuit filed by Livingston’s mother claims he was shot by Daunte Wright, the young man who later was fatally shot by a Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter.
Livingston’s mother, asked Hammonds to come to her new Illinois home to help her take care of Livingston.
“I up and left my job — I was working at Faribault Foods at the time — and I went down there and took care of him for like two weeks,” Hammonds said. “It got too hard for me. I couldn’t do it. … I know it’s hard for his mom too, but she’s just a strong, strong lady. She’s very strong.”
Livingston’s case manager at Next Step, a nonprofit that works to get people with disabilities integrated back into the workforce, is now Hammonds’ case manager.
‘Using this anger’
Seeing the number of gunshot survivors at Courage Kenny and having lost her father and “brother” to gun violence, then nearly losing her own life to it, she’s become determined to make a change.
“No matter what, I want to make a dent in this world,” Hammonds said. “I’m using this anger that I have towards gun violence as fuel.”
She’s currently living in an assisted-living facility in Burnsville and focusing on getting better — physically and mentally. She’s still having nightly nightmares — she’s been shot in her sleep every night for the past year.
“I really want to feel safe,” she said. “If I don’t feel safe, I can’t go to conferences or speak at assemblies or anything. I just really need to take care of myself first.”
She worries that people aren’t addressing the real issues. They see everything as just “gangs or whatever,” rather than real human beings.
“A lot of people are just thrown into that lifestyle; it’s kill or be killed,” she said. “What happened that night with me, it wasn’t that. … I really want to teach these kids how to be able to face conflict, like, you can’t just go straight to violence. You can’t go to violence at all.”
She feels this side of the story needs to be shared with youths at assemblies or at conferences because she knows how easy it is to ignore.
“When this happened to my dad and my brother, I kind of just thought, if I mind my business, I don’t have to deal with it,” she said. “It kind of is sad for me to say, but only when it affected me, then I was like ‘Oh, I want to make a change.’”