Daijah Hammonds feels she’s in her “cocoon phase” and will “flourish” one day, like the butterflies on her shirt and leg braces. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Daijah Hammonds isn’t particularly fond of the Twin Cities, but she’s not one to say no to helping a friend.


Daijah Hammonds, 21, who grew up in Faribault, lays in a hospital bed after being shot in the back. (Photo courtesy of Daijah Hammonds)
Daijah Hammonds takes some steps with the help of a machine. (Photo courtesy of Daijah Hammonds)
Daijah Hammonds stands for one of the first times since being paralyzed. (Photo courtesy of Daijah Hammonds)
Daijah Hammonds kisses Caleb Livingston, her “brother” who grew up with her in Faribault. (Photo courtesy of Daijah Hammonds)

