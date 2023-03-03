The firearm craze from the pandemic and civil unrest in the cities seems to be on decline.
In 2022 there were 724 permits to carry a firearm issued in Rice County, according to data released by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
This is still a little higher than numbers of permits issued before 2020, but isn’t nearly as high as it was in 2020 and 2021.
“2022 was about a 33% decrease in applications from 2021,” Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas said.
According to Thomas, there were 802 permits processed last year. The BCA’s data put the number of applications a bit lower at 777. Thomas said he does not know why the BCA’s numbers are different and his office will look into it.
According to the BCA’s data, seven permit applications were denied, 46 were still pending and 561 were new applicants.
Across Rice County, there were a total of 4,279 valid permits as of Dec. 31.
Ahlman’s Gun Shop owner Mike Ahlman said he feels this year will likely be about the same as last year.
“We saw a huge upsweep during the riots,” Ahlman said. “Mostly people buying shotguns for protection. You know, they saw all these people burning stuff and ransacking places, and they were scared. It was a lot of people that wouldn’t have even thought about it before.”
While this year will be “pretty laid back,” he expects an increase in sales next year.
“Don’t ask me why, but there’s always an increase during an election year,” he said. “They think somebody new will get in office and things are gonna change or something. Or they think they’ll be new restrictions, so they try to get in and get them while they can.”
Across Minnesota last year the BCA report counts over 65,000 permits issued. This is a 39% decrease from the 106,488 issued in 2021. There were 678 denied applications last year.
“Minnesota saw a significant drop in the number of firearms permit applications and issuances after historic highs over the past two years,” reads the press release from the BCA.
Also across the state, there were 132 recorded instances of a crime being committed by a permit holder with their legal gun. There were four recorded instances of justifiable self-defense shootings by permit holders.
