A GreenCorps service member will spend 11 months working in Rice County to tackle food waste reduction.
Following the approval of the Rice County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, the GreenCorps member will begin in September.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency accepted Rice County as a host site for a GreenCorps worker, Environmental Services Director Julie Runkel said.
“We’d like to capture as much potential food waste from various Rice County organizations and reduce the amounts of organic material going to our landfill,” Runkel said.
The county will provide supervision, a workspace and phone and internet service in exchange for the GreenCorps representative's work to strengthen existing county partnerships with food rescue organizations, explore other means of improving organic diversion from landfills and promoting organic recycling and composting efforts to the general public.
“In our previous conversations about food waste, we’ve emphasized that anything we can do to extend the life of our landfill is good,” said Commissioner Galen Malecha. “And this, besides recycling, is one of the most important.”
Runkel confirmed that organic waste is among the largest components going to the landfill.
She also presented information that one of Rice County’s landfill areas has reached its final elevations and capacity. The county is getting bids to expand the landfill.
Commissioner Jeff Docken concurred that composting is a sound method for using organic waste.
“Anything compostable makes great fertilizer,” said Docken, “and this GreenCorps presence will definitely be to Rice County’s advantage.”
Other board action
Rice County IT Director Allan Klug proposed the county take advantage of a new mobile app opportunity with Civic Plus, the company with which it contracts for its website.
The mobile app, which should make county news and information more accessible for Android and IOS users, was unanimously approved and will cost $2,300 in its first year and $3,150 annually thereafter.
Community Services Director Rick Gieseke recommended against accepting a $15,000 state grant for the Children’s Mental Health Residential Services Path.
Although intended to allow parents to place a child in a mental health residential facility without the involvement of the county or a mental health case manager, Gieseke said there were too many concerns for him to recommend its acceptance at this time.
“There are many unanswered question that need to be resolved before the grant is accepted,” said Gieseke, “including whether this would be a financial burden to families or if the county would be liable.”
Gieseke suggested it would be better for the state to administer the funds to better ensure equitable distribution across all counties.
“I assume as a result of this there is not somebody who will not be served by the county?” inquired Commissioner Steve Underdahl.
Gieseke assured that was not the case.
Additionally, the board approved County Attorney John Fossum’s annual request regarding the joint powers agreement with the Department of Corrections to provide prosecution services for felony crimes committed at the prison in Faribault.
The County Attorney’s Office is reimbursed for up to a maximum of $15,000 per year for those services. Fossum said that maximum is not always reached.
In a celebratory moment, the five board members came forward to congratulate longtime Rice County employee Sue Hein on her retirement.
Hein began her Rice County employment on Sept. 1, 1981. At that time, as presenter Betsy Anderson, Rice County Child Support Supervisor pointed out, index cards were still used for record-keeping in the child support office.
“Sue has completed 2,000 legal actions and collected more than $15 million in child support payments,” Anderson said.
“She considers her co-workers as her family.”
Along with a hug, Anderson presented Hein with a framed certificate, and the commissioners joined her in thanking Hein for her four-plus decades of service to Rice County.
The commissioners will next meet for a special work session addressing zoning ordinance revisions at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, with an opportunity for public comment as part of the session.