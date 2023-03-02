After a three-year hiatus, Rice County Horticulture Education Day is returning in a larger setting and with more vendors.
The event next Saturday features speakers on a variety of gardening topics, as well as a vendor fair.
Education Day is a fundraiser for the Rice County Master Gardeners program. Lorrie Rugg, Rice County Master Gardener program coordinator, said the net proceeds from attendee admission, vendor fees and silent auction are a major source of funds for the organization. The funds support other program events and the teaching garden at the Rice County Fairgrounds.
The last three events were canceled because of the pandemic.
“Our coffers are getting kind of limited,” Rugg said of the three years of lost revenue.
The event is back and “better than ever,” Rugg said.
They’re in a new space at St. Olaf College with room for up to 200 attendees. So far they are approaching 100 registered attendees. Registration is requested as soon as possible, Rugg said. People may be admitted at the door if space allows.
The $45 admission price includes breakfast, lunch, four presentations and door prizes.
Rugg said the presentation topics are timely and diverse and there’s sure to be at least one to appeal to everyone with a green thumb.
First up is University of Minnesota Extension Educator Katie Drewitz on “how not to kill your trees.” She gives tips for avoiding immature tree death and how to identify risk factors early.
Then Becky Swenson will answer “top 10 peony questions.” Her family’s farm near Howard Lake is the largest chemical-free peony grower.
After lunch, organic gardener Meg McAndrews Cowden will provide gardeners tools for adapting to climate change and the increasingly erratic weather it brings.
The final presenter is Lisa Phlander, director of horticulture at the Como Park Zoo and Conservatory. She’ll discuss a “more holistic approach to looking at the healing powers of plants and gardening.”
In between speakers, attendees can socialize with other gardeners, learn about the Master Gardener program, bid on auction items and shop the vendor fair.
A record 20 vendors will be selling gardening-related products and services, Rugg said. The vendor fair, which runs from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., is also open to the general public.