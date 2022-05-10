To help the needs of its rapidly diversifying student population, Faribault Public Schools will soon have a coordinator to oversee the Cradle to Career that has been in the works for more than two years.
A partnership between the school district, Faribault Area Commerce and Tourism and Faribault Youth Investment, the Cradle to Career initiative is based on a commitment to equity in education.
The district has received a $100,000 grant to fund a new coordinator of Cradle to Career events and initiatives. The coordinator will be employed by the Chamber and work with learners from toddlers to young adults, coordinating and overseeing action teams providing young learners with the help they need at critical life junctures.
The local Cradle to Career initiative began after Chamber President Nort Johnson, community partners and Faribault Public School leaders attended a conference held by StriveTogether, a nonprofit which has helped to put such programs together.
It was seen as an urgent matter by school and community leaders, given the pace at which Faribault has diversified. But Faribault Public Schools lacked the funding to make the program anything more than a volunteer initiative at the time.
“This is a great relief,” Faribault Superintendent Todd Sesker said of the grant, which was discussed at a School Board workshop on Monday. “It will be nice to have somebody to tie these ends together, because none of us can do it on our own.”
From 2007 to 2022, the share of Faribault Public Schools students who are white declined from 75% to 41%. Faribault has become one of just a handful of public school districts in Greater Minnesota to have 'majority minority' enrollment.
About 80% of the district’s students of color qualify for free or reduced price lunches. Many are children of immigrants who came to Faribault for entry-level jobs at Jennie-O Turkey Store, Faribault Foods and other factories. These students face socioeconomic barriers as well as cultural and linguistic challenges.
Significant disparities remain between the educational outcomes of Black and Latino students compared to white students nationwide, and Faribault is no exception. On state standardized tests, only about one in five Black and Latino students in Faribault is proficient in reading by third grade, compared to about half of white students.
Sesker expects the new Cradle to Career coordinator to assume the position before the start of the 2022-23 school year. That will come at a time of transition for the district, not only with Sesker’s retirement, but with Community Education Director Ann Marie Leland leaving to take a new position with Edina Public Schools.
Primary project goals will be to ensure that children are ready for school, that third graders can read at grade level, that racial and economic achievement gaps are closed, that students graduate from high school, and that students are ready for career and college.
Sesker indicated that specific strategies would be developed by the coordinator in consultation with the School District and Chamber. Data reporting and evaluation will be a constant of the program.
One area of particular note is that just 2% of Faribault Public Schools staff, or eight staff members total, are people of color. Research indicates that by providing a positive role model, teachers of color can be particularly effective in boosting the academic performance of students of color.
Because of the proven value provided by a more diverse teacher workforce, Leland said the district would continue to invest in “Grow Your Own” programs designed to translate increased student diversity into increased teacher diversity.
Johnson wants to see a much more diverse workforce as well, but not only at Faribault Public Schools. He said he hopes the program will help usher in a new era where a broad cross-section of Faribault employers are reflective of the diversity of the community.
“We want to make sure that our workforce across the board, from finance to manufacturing to management, is representative of our population, as it should be,” he said.