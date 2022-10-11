COSSAP grant board.jpeg

Behavioral Health Unit Supervisor Dante Hummel-Langerfeld (left) presents how the COSSAP grant will be used to help prevent addicts from being treated the same as criminals. Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas (right) was among the group presenting the program goals to the Rice County Board of Commissioners. (Photo courtesy of Rice County)

Rice County is receiving a nearly $1 million federal grant to develop jail diversion and other programs to help people with substance-abuse disorders.

COSSAP grant mugs.jpeg

Clockwise from top left, Rice County Behavioral Health Unit Supervisor Dante Hummel-Langerfeld, Faribault Police Chief John Sherwin, Rice County Attorney John Fossum, Healthy Community Initiative Collaborative Health Projects Director Ashley Anderson, Northfield Police Chief Mark Elliott and Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas. Each of these people are involved in the substance-abuse response process in Rice County. (Photo courtesy of Rice County)

