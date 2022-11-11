While youngsters fled from a dinosaur on the ground floor of the Paradise Center for the Arts, another group of youths was upstairs putting the final touches on gray Christmas trees Thursday afternoon.
The dinosaur was really a child in costume joining friends on the Paradise stage to perform a short play they wrote themselves.
The gray trees being completed in the pottery studio will become green when heated in a kiln before being put on display in a Paradise gallery.
The youths were participants in theater and art clubs that wrapped up Thursday and were free thanks to federal funding.
It was the second free art club session and first theater club provided by the Center for the Arts, according to Julie Fakler, the center’s visual arts and education director. Additional camps will be offered this winter and spring.
Ignite Afterschool, a Minnesota nonprofit supporting after-school programming, provided a grant using federal funding aimed at helping youths in the wake of pandemic learning disruptions.
The first six-week art club was held at the Paradise this spring. A collaborative three-day camp also funded by Ignite Afterschool was held over spring break. Campers got to make art at the Paradise, improve their literacy at Buckham Memorial Library and learn about pollinators at River Bend Nature Center.
In the weekly Paradise art club, youths spend three weeks making a painting and three weeks creating with clay.
On their final day Thursday, the participants glazed the trees, ornaments and garland they had sculpted out of clay.
One student worried the initials she had carved in her ornaments were no longer visible after adding the colored glaze. Teacher Diane Lockerby assured her that the initials should become visible again once the tree is fired in the kiln.
In addition to art, the club members learned a bit of science, as Lockerby explained the process of color-shifting glazes and kiln firing.
The youths will see how their trees turned out when they find them on display in one of the Paradise art galleries starting next week.
Downstairs, meanwhile, a small audience of family members gathered in the theater to watch the culmination of the theater camp.
“The kids have worked very hard to put on this show for you,” Taylor Sterling told the audience. She and Elaina Hagel, both Faribault High School theater alums, directed the camp.
With a little help, Sterling said the campers wrote the script themselves and made their own props and set pieces. The result was a short performance with a number of unexpected characters and plot twists, including a ghost king, a dinosaur attack and a search in a jungle temple for the king’s killer.
Registration will open next week for the winter camp sessions, Fakler said. Go to paradisecenterforthearts.org/education. There will be 10 openings for youths ages 11-18 in the art camp and 15 openings for ages 7-11 for theater camp.