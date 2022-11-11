While youngsters fled from a dinosaur on the ground floor of the Paradise Center for the Arts, another group of youths was upstairs putting the final touches on gray Christmas trees Thursday afternoon.

Aviella Young, 12, paints glazes on to her Christmas tree during the final fall visual art club session Thursday at the Paradise Center for the Arts. Meanwhile her younger brothers Alistair, 10, and Zachiah, 7, were downstairs participating in the theater club. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)


Completed trees are placed into a kiln to be fired Thursday at the Paradise Center for the Arts. The glazes will change color when they are fired. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)

