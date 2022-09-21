While the Alexander Faribault House has been closed to the public the last few months, rehab work has been quietly underway inside.
When guests return next month to the onetime home of the city’s namesake, they probably won’t even notice the improvements that were funded by a state grant.
“Most of the work will be invisible to the public,” said Rice County Historical Society Executive Director Sue Garwood.
But the work involves important structural repairs that the Historical Society could not have funded on its own, its leaders say.
An $85,000 grant is funding roof repairs and other work to prevent further moisture damage. The grant is administered by the Minnesota Historical Society, with funding from the state Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment.
The roof over both sections of the historic house had structural deficiencies that have been there since their construction and have become apparent with age, Garwood said.
The east wing of the house was built in 1853 by town founder Alexander Faribault. It was the first framed house built in Rice County and probably beyond, according to Garwood. A west section of the house collapsed a century after it was built and was rebuilt by a Faribault High School carpentry class.
The house was donated to the Historical Society in 1945 and now contains artifacts from the Alexander Faribault Family, as well as other donated pieces of history.
The house is typically open to the public for tours during the summer and for other special events. Historical Society Curator Dave Nichols said they considered opening the house this summer, while work was underway, but decided it was safest to keep it closed.
Jay Schmidt and his company, Barn Restoration Specialists, completed the roof work Tuesday morning. Schmidt has worked on a number of old houses and barns, but never one quite as old as the Alexander Faribault house. The tiny attic space in the rebuilt section of the house was a big challenge, he said.
They also had to remove a set of attic windows to get materials up to the roof. Schmidt’s next projects include restoring those windows. Temporary windows have been placed in the interim.
Schmidt also will be replacing exterior trim and gutters with replicas of the original. The gutters have a unique shape and Schmidt said it took some hunting to find replicas.
Meanwhile, Nichols and experienced volunteers are carefully doing mold and moisture mitigation on many of the artifacts in the house. Historical Society leaders hope the exterior repairs will remedy the interior moisture problem.
They hope to have the work substantially completed by the end of October. They plan to host guests from the Minnesota Daughters of the American Revolution, which is holding its convention in Faribault this year.
The general public will get its next chance to tour the house during the annual Christmas open house.
Those guests might notice three pieces of history still missing from the house. Restoration of three paintings in the living room won’t be completed until next summer. A smaller grant through the Minnesota Historical Society is helping fund that work by an expert art restorer.
The Rice County Historical Society plans to seek additional grants to fund other structural repairs still needed at the 169-year-old house.
To date, about $224,000 has been invested in repairs, Nichols said.
Because the house is on the National Register of Historic Places, each repair is a lengthy process. Changes must be repairs or replicas authorized by the Minnesota Historical Society.
“Every step has to be approved,” Garwood said.