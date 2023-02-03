As River Bend Nature Center Director Brad Bourn looked around at the majority of visitors, he felt they weren't reflective of Faribault's current population.
"River Bend belongs to everyone," he said. "SCRS (Somali Community Resettlement Services) is a great organization to partner with and to help connect us with people that River Bend can and should be doing a better job working with."
The Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF) announced Thursday that several grants were awarded to organizations in the region working on diversity-outreach programs.
Among the recipients is River Bend and SCRS, which partnered together to "build a relationship" between nature and minority communities of Faribault, according to SCRS Program Manager and youth councilor Harum Abdi.
"For some reason, our people are not connected with River Bend that much," he said. "Most of the people don't know what River Bend is. So we're just trying to work with River Bend and connect and maybe get our youth employed over there so they can learn."
To kick off the new initiative, the nature center is hiring diverse youth over the summer.
"Most people employed at the DNR (Department of Natural Resources) and the parks are not people of color," Bourn said. "So, we are starting out with a career-path-exposure program. It'll probably be six to 12 youth and young adults, aged 16 to 24.
"We just don't have those connections to the Somali and Latinx communities. SCRS are great at getting families settled in and acclimated and to make them feel at home. They just seem like a natural and great partner for this."
Abdi and Bourn aren't setting up any events right away. Bourn said this is intentional, so the newcomers can take the reins and set up events that are more culturally appropriate for their own community.
"For a lot of people, (nature) is very important," Abdi said. "Especially because, where we come from, everything is nature. It's good to see beautiful things, like nature. It's just that most people don't have that information. They don't know how to find these kinds of things in Faribault.
"… Hopefully in the future, we could do some type of event for the Somali people. Maybe, go to the River Bend to learn more about it. The (newly employed) kids can bring their parents. Right now, we're just building that connection."
Abdi expressed his belief that the program will be a positive outlet.
"This is a good opportunity for the youth out here, in the Somali community, to help them find employment during the summer," he said. "We also want to get some events for youth during the summer to keep them busy, you know? So they don't get involved in some things that might not be good for their future."
Abdi brought some youth to tour the River Bend in the past, even before the grant was awarded. He said it was an educational experience and he enjoyed their animals.
"It's good to build this connection," he said. "It's going to be a really good opportunity for both sides. Our people get to learn more about it and they can have a lot of diversity and, you know, have people connect."