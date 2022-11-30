Laura Bock often volunteers on the Winterfest cleanup crew. When she received a call from organizers of Faribault’s annual celebration, she expected it to be regarding her volunteer services.
Reach reporter Josh McGovern at 507-333-3128.
Instead, she learned she’s being recognized as this year’s grand marshal.
“I wasn’t expecting anything like that,” Bock said. “I enjoy volunteering my time for different things in the community,” “It was an honor. It was a good surprise.”
As grand marshal, Bock will have her own float in the parade of lights. It will follow closely behind the emergency personnel, leading several dozen other lighted floats down Central Avenue in Faribault.
The position of grand marshal is attained through a resident’s contribution to the Faribault community. Laura Bock has dedicated much of her time and life to volunteer work and community efforts to make Faribault a better place.
“Laura Bock exemplifies community spirit and engagement,” said Kelly Nygaard with the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism. “She contributes her time and talent regularly for the benefit of the Faribault community and is an inspiration.”
Bock has volunteered with many Chamber events, including the Fall Festival Chili cook-off, Downtown Car Cruise-Ins and Flannel Formal. She is also a Chamber Ambassador — a committee which welcomes new chamber members.
Bock is an active Rotarian and last year was named Faribault Rotary Club Rotarian of the Year. With the club she volunteers at blood drives, Adopt a Highway cleanups, Salvation Army bell ringing, food packing at the Community Action Center, and more.
“I try to help out wherever I can,” Bock said.
Bock helped organize the Warm Our Community winter gear drive and was co-chair of the Faribault Vote Yes committee that championed the Faribault Public Schools levy referendum requests.
She has also been involved with the Cannon River Watershed Partnership river cleanup and has brought meals to Habitat for Humanity crews.
“She’s incredibly accomplished for someone so young,” Nygaard said. “She’s a tremendous human being and an example of the community Faribault is.”
