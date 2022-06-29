A grand jury on Wednesday indicted a Morristown man on charges of first-degree murder and second-degree murder for the May 31 death of his housemate.
Cody Vernon Kolstad, 32, was charged June 1 with second-degree murder for the shooting death of Brian Daniel Stoeckel, 41. In Minnesota only a grand jury can indict someone for first-degree premeditated murder.
Kolstad self-reported the shooting and told officers he had pulled the trigger, according to the court complaint. When Rice County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the home in Morristown, they found Kolstad lying face down on the lawn.
Stoeckel was in his bedroom with an apparent gunshot wound to the neck.
Kolstad allegedly told the deputies that he had been “taking lots of drugs” and was stressed out.
When interviewed by investigators, Kolstad reportedly said the prior evening someone told him either he or Stoeckel needed to die by midnight, so he took a semi-automatic shotgun from an unlocked cabinet, went to Stoeckel’s bedroom and fired twice. One round is believed to have struck Stoeckel in the neck, the other damaged a nearby wall.
Rice County Attorney John Fossum said he sought the indictment because “there is evidence (Kolstad) had enough premeditation to meet the statutory requirements” and that a charge of first-degree intentional murder is “appropriate in this case.”
In Minnesota, first-degree intentional murder carries a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of release.
Six witnesses appeared before the grand jury, including investigators from the Rice County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
Kolstad needs to be formally arraigned on the new charges. That date has not yet been set.