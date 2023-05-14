Waterville’s near 70-year old fish hatchery reeled in visitors by the hundreds on Thursday as the spawning center kicked off the annual Governor’s Fishing Opener.

Hatchery 8

The Waterville Hatchery invited the public for an open house in celebration of the 75th annual Governor’s Fishing Opener. Here, a DNR specialist showcases battery-powered jars of fish eggs reared on-site. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)


Hatchery 4

Kids compete in fish races by blowing air through a straw to encourage a live fish to speed to the end of the trough. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Hatchery 5

Kids take a close-up look at fish at the Waterville Hatchery open house. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Hatchery 9

DNR Regional Fisheries Manager Jack Lauer shows off large, stationary trapping nets used for catching fish. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments