Waterville’s near 70-year old fish hatchery reeled in visitors by the hundreds on Thursday as the spawning center kicked off the annual Governor’s Fishing Opener.
The hatchery’s stock of walleye and muskie, which are hatched at the facility before they’re reintroduced to area fisheries, were on full display for guests arriving from all across southern Minnesota in celebration of the start of the summer fishing season.
Cars lined up all the way down the trail leading up to the open house, which was the first event scheduled for the 75th Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener, a three-day-long festival highlighting the state’s fishing and outdoor recreational activities before the summer. Greater Mankato was selected to host the opener for the first time in the 48-year tradition and events were scheduled throughout Mankato, Madison Lake and St. Peter.
“It’s really exciting, it‘s the second time in four years we’ve gotten to do this,” said Craig Soupir, area fisheries supervisor for the DNR. “Our hatchery is critical to Southern Minnesota in stocking [fish]. There’s a good chance that if people catch a walleye in Southern Minnesota on Saturday, it came right from this hatchery.”
Around 50-60 million walleye fry are reared at the cool-water facility each year, Soupir estimated. Walleye eggs that are small enough to balance on one’s fingernail are packed into battery-powered incubator jars mounted on the walls until they’re ready to hatch.
After walleye spawn is collected April, the eggs spend an average three weeks in the facility before hatching, though the spawning season can vary based on the temperature. Thursday's open house was held right in the middle of the hatching season, said Soupir. Around two million fry and fingerlings could be viewed in the display tanks.
In addition to walleye, the hatchery specializes in rearing northern pike, muskies and channel catfish. Visitors could see the hatchery’s collection of fish in a series of elongated tanks filled with water from Lake Tetonka, and even view petri dishes containing week-old muskie and walleye fry through the lens of a microscope.
The variety of aquatic animals served as a lure to local anglers like the Morshing family of Waseca. Braxton Morshing, 4, just got a fishing pole for the summer the day before and was excited to see the large fish at the hatchery.
“I liked the crappie and the catfish,” said Morshing. “And I saw some bullheads at the bottom.”
Morshing also created a fish painting at the hatchery art station. Other activities for guests included fish races, where participants encouraged live fish to swim to the end of a trough by blowing air at the water through a straw.
Meanwhile, DNR Regional Fisheries Manager Jack Lauer showcased equipment used for studying fish.
One such device was an electrofishing boat. The craft featured mounted poles that, when submerged in water, release an electric field that can stun fish along the shoreline. This allows DNR workers to collect species skittish of nets, such as bass, and take down their measurements, sex and scrape off some scales before releasing them back into the fishery.
“This is a unique tool all of our fishery offices have. We commonly use this to assess the largemouth bass population, cruise along the shore,” Lauer said. “It’s a very good tool to catch species in certain habitats. It’s not going to work in 20 feet of water, it’s only going to work in around 1-6 feet of water along the shore.”