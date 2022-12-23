...GROUND BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS CONTINUES
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING FROM WEST CENTRAL INTO SOUTH CENTRAL
MINNESOTA...
...TRAVEL TODAY THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND
LIFE-THREATENING...
.Dangerous blizzard conditions are ongoing from west central
through south central Minnesota. Widespread wind gusts of 35 to
45 mph are causing significant blowing and drifting snow, with
many counties now removing plows from the road in these counties.
For much of central and east central Minnesota into western
Wisconsin, gusts of 30 to 40 mph are leading to areas of blowing
and drifting snow are resulting in hazardous travel conditions,
but not blizzard conditions. This event could be life-threatening
if you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below
zero range. Please avoid traveling, especially within the Blizzard
Warning. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the last
storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage and
power outages as temperatures drop below zero.
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning,
dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below
zero.
* WHERE...Rice County.
* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, until 6 AM CST Saturday. For
the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The
dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
A dangerously cold dilemma turned into a warm welcome for a new resident of Faribault.
Hospice nurse Sunnie VanHeuveln pulled over on her way home to take a call about a patient Thursday.
VanHeuveln stopped in the dock access drive next to LaCanne’s Marine off Western Avenue and Seventh Street. She’d visited there a few times since moving to Faribault in the fall to enjoy the view of the King Mill dam and lake.
This time, her SUV promptly got stuck in the snow. It felt like she was “sinking in sand,” she said.
VanHeuveln called a tow company but learned there were two other stranded people in line ahead of her.
“I was so nervous. It was so cold, and it was getting dark,” VanHeuveln said.
She was debating walking the remaining quarter-mile home in subzero temperatures when a pair of good Samaritans in a pickup with a plow appeared.
They didn’t say a word. The passenger gave a wave, while the driver started plowing, VanHeuveln said. She later learned the good Samaritans were Jeremy and Jenni Boudreau, who also live nearby.
When they had plowed a path, the Boudreaus got out and tried to push VanHeuveln’s SUV free. Another couple, whose identities still remain a mystery, then stopped to help, but VanHeuveln’s vehicle still did not want to move.
The Boudreaus went home and came back with shovels and another helper. After about an hour of plowing, pushing and shoveling, VanHeuveln was finally freed.
The Boudreaus refused any compensation, but VanHeuveln snuck some cash she had on hand into their pickup.
After she made it home and warmed up, she posted a thank you on social media. ”Thank you from the bottom of my heart for everything, whoever you are,” she wrote. The post has gained about 400 likes and helped VanHeuveln identify and thank the Boudreaus. The Boudreaus responded with an invitation to get together and get their daughters together.
The rescue and social media interactions that have followed have made VanHeuveln feel welcome in Faribault, she said. The single mom from a tiny town in western Minnesota said Faribault feels like a big city, in comparison.
But now, she’s realizing Faribault also has helpers willing to come to the aid of a neighbor in need, even when they don’t know each other yet. The acts of kindness are helping her through the emotional time of getting settled in a new city and grieving the recent loss of a grandfather, she said.
“Words cannot describe how thankful I am,” she said. “It made me feel at home.”