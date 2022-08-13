Morristown resident Brenda Crissinger fell victim to a gift card scam Monday, losing $6,500 through purchasing a total of 17 gift cards in a span of seven hours.

Gift card scams

A Morristown resident recently lost $6,500 buying gift cards for a telephone scammer. The Federal Trade Commission said in the first nine months of 2021, nearly 40,000 people reported $148 million stolen using gift cards. The vast majority of frauds are not reported to the government, so those numbers likely only represent a fraction of the harm these scams cause. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Reach reporter Michelle Vlasak at 507-333-3128. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments