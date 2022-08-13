Morristown resident Brenda Crissinger fell victim to a gift card scam Monday, losing $6,500 through purchasing a total of 17 gift cards in a span of seven hours.
“When he said he was an Amazon security analyst and my IP address was hacked because of using public WiFi, it put a panic in me. It sounded legit,” Crissinger said. “I’m a teacher. I’m a smart woman. I still can’t believe it happened. He hooked me, and put me in a state of anxiety and panic for all of those hours.”
The Federal Trade Commission has found gift cards are the most common way scammers seek payment from their targets. People should be suspicious of any transaction involving gift cards, recommends Faribault Police Captain Neal Pederson.
Crissinger now wishes she had asked more questions. She’s sharing her experience in hopes of helping prevent others from falling victim.
Crissinger said the call came to her landline. Since it appeared the call was coming from Amazon, she decided to answer it.
Crissinger said the imposter told her he was going to get his manager on the line to explain more about her Amazon account being hacked. He told Crissinger there were nearly 1,000 hacks in her account, adding to her state of panic.
The imposter instructed Crissinger to download a program to allow them to access her computer. He then pulled up a screen supposedly showing the hacks in progress happening. He told Crissinger the hackers could be trapped by “dummy” transactions using gift cards.
The scammer claimed to be depositing $6,500 into Crissinger’s bank account for her to use to purchase the gift cards.
“I was at a panic, and needed to do it right now, because the hacks were happening right now,” Crissinger said. “I drew that cash out, and for the next seven hours, I was buying gift cards all over Faribault and Owatonna.”
The imposter was on the phone with her the entire time, and instructed Crissinger to purchase six cards at each place, without telling the cashier the reason she was buying it, because “it would give an extra charge.”
Crissinger gives the local stores credit for being watchful for customers potentially being scammed. Nearly every single cashier asked her what the purchases were for, and one store manager asked her if she was being forced to buy the cards. Some stores wouldn’t even allow her to purchase six cards at a time, leaving the imposter frustrated.
“I honestly thought I had this cash,” Crissinger said. “I was still thinking that this cash wasn’t mine, it was the money he deposited to catch the bad guys. I questioned it several times, but he just came back and said, ‘We’re getting closer.’”
After each purchase, Crissinger was instructed to give the numbers on the back to the caller. The scammer promptly remotely redeemed the gift cards. Her money was almost instantly gone.
Since Crissinger voluntarily purchased the cards, she said her bank cannot do anything to help her.
“It was incredibly crazy. It’s embarrassing/humiliating, but I thought, ‘I know this is happening up there,’” Crissinger said. “It was all very tactfully executed.”
She’s since been busy closing accounts and scrubbing her computer. Crissinger said the situation could’ve been a lot worse. She’s heard of plenty of other people hacked out of more money.
“Just hang up the phone,” Crissinger advises. “If I would’ve just hung it up, it would’ve been a different situation. Hopefully my situation can help someone else.”
Pederson tells people to remember gift cards aren’t currency, and shouldn’t be used as such. Stick with the traditional forms of payment, and don’t pay more than the product is advertised.
“Most people ask for Venmo, Paypal, cash or check, more traditional forms of payment,” the police captain said. “Gift cards are going to be used for suspicious things, because they are non-traceable and non-refundable.”
In general, Pederson cautions people to be careful where they’re purchasing items. When online shopping, the captain said people should investigate the legitimacy of the website.
A red flag, Pederson said, is if the seller is asking for more money than what the item is advertised for, and offering a refund in exchange.
“That’s going to be a bogus transaction as well, they’re looking to scam people that way out of money,” he said. “If someone is asking to do that, don’t follow through with it.”
While folks can report a scam to law enforcement, but Pederson said police often cannot do much if the scammer is not local.
“A lot of it is being careful and trusting your gut,” Pederson said. “If it sounds non-traditional, or kind of fishy, probably look into it more than going ahead with that sale or purchase.”
For those concerned about a transaction, Pederson encourages them to call the Police Department and an officer will help determine if it’s legitimate. Call 507-334-4305.