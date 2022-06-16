When the mayor of Würzburg, Germany arrived at a Rice County farm, the first thing he noticed was a massive John Deere tractor. Almost immediately, he asked to climb onto it for a picture.
Lord Mayor Christian Schuchart and two other visitors from Germany were impressed by the size and automation in American farms.
Schuchart, Councilor Sandra Vorlova and Anuschka Heid from the International Office of Würzburg are in Faribault this week as part of the over 70-year-old sister city relationship between the two cities nearly 4,500 miles apart. The relationship began in the wake of World War II. A Würzburg delegation was invited to visit Faribault in celebration of Heritage Days and the 150th anniversary of Faribault’s charter.
The guests’ tour of the Faribault area included a visit to Rice County Commissioner Jim Purfeerst’s farm on Wednesday.
The Würzburg mayor isn’t the only Schuchart who appreciates John Deere: his son is also a fan. Back home, his son has a kiddie tractor that he can ride around in.
Purfeerst explained that his kids also learned to appreciate the farm equipment, but on a much larger scale. His kids are often helping out at the family farm and learned how to operate the machinery.
“I think it’s good these kids learn how to operate this machinery,” he said. “If there’s a problem, if you get caught up in something, [they can] get up there and shut the machine down.”
In Germany, Schuchart jokingly explained that their kids used the tractors for a different reason.
“When you were picking up a girl and going to the dance clubs and hadn’t yet had driving lessons, you took that one,” he said as he gestured toward the tractor.
Heid said farms in her homeland are much smaller than those in America.
“Farms in the region where we come from, Franconia, they’re really, really small and there’s hardly any full-time farmers,” said Heid. “Most of them do that part-time beside their, let’s say, 9 to 5 job, and the farms have been split up over the years. Like, with every generation it has been divided by half or three, depending on how many sons there were. They end up with just enough to sustain one family but not to make a business out of it,” she added. “So, that’s the main difference, I think, between what we have and you.”
Before the farm visit the German guests met up with Faribault Mayor Kevin Voracek at the Faribault Chamber of Commerce. After a short chat, Voracek showed off some of the Hometown Heroes banners which honor local veterans and law enforcement.
Schuchart showed great interest in a blue, “Welcome to Faribault” banner. Voracek rolled the banner up and gifted it to Schuchart to bring back to Würzburg and hang in their legislative offices.
Coincidentally, Schuchart and the German delegation with him weren’t the only people from Würzburg who visited Faribault this week. Jörg Richter happened to arrive in Faribault around the same time.
Richter is an activist and former firefighter who is riding a bicycle from San Diego to New York City to raise awareness for Care-for-Rare America. (Read more about Richter in Saturday’s Daily News)
Schuchart and Richter met up at the Faribault Lakers game at Bell Field Wednesday night.
During the game, Schuchart spoke about the ways German society has shifted over the past few decades.
One topic he spoke about the increase of single-family homes in his city, which he says continues to significantly rise. He said that the increase is not necessarily bad. For example, he explained that women who were in abusive households may have wanted to leave, but were financially dependent on their husbands. Nowadays, women often have their own sources of income, which makes them more independent.
Schuchart also spoke about the rise of reactionary media, which he said is often directed toward the emotion of their readers. He said misdirected anger has become very prevalent alongside the rise in social media usage. One example, he noted, is finger-pointing over rising gas prices. In Würzburg, gas currently costs the equivalent of $8 per gallon.
Right now in Würzburg, Schuchart said that he thinks one of the most pressing issues is the significant amount of Ukrainian refugees who are fleeing from their Russian-occupied homelands. His city has taken in about 1,500 Ukrainians who have been displaced by the war.