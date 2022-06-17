German activist Jörg Richter put up his kickstand on March 22 and embarked on another journey across the United States. With nothing but some camping gear and his bicycle, he began his eighth cross-country trip to raise awareness for Care-for-Rare America.
Care-for-Rare America is a nonprofit organization that connects doctors, hospitals and researchers who fight to save children suffering from extremely rare diseases. Richter said these kids are often forgotten by the medical industry.
“They are the orphans of medicine,” he said. “When you have 60 or 70 kids with a disease, there’s no profit in it.”
The resident of Wurzburg, Germany’s current coast-to-coast adventure began in Tracy, California and is set to end in New York City. Due to heat waves and dust storms in the southern states, he slightly modified his route, which brought him back to Faribault.
On his last expedition in 2018, Richter became friends with Faribault Mayor Kevin Voracek and they kept in contact. When Richter realized he’d be passing through Faribault again, he texted Voracek and was set up in a nice hotel.
A nice hotel with a mattress is a luxury that Richter doesn’t often have granted to him. In fact, more often than not, he sleeps on couches, in the offices and even on the floors of the hundreds of fire stations.
Richter spent 11 years as a volunteer firefighter in Germany before he had to retire following back surgery.
“That’s what makes the brotherhood so special. They see my uniform and usually just let me right in,” Richter said of his requests to stay at fire stations.
At one of the stations, a fireman told him that there were coyotes outside at night, and he would need to sleep on the floor of the station.
“As long as the coyotes stay outside, I’m happy,” he said.
Richter’s time in Faribault included a tour of its fire station Friday, but only for a daytime visit.
Richter also is partaking in many of the Heritage Days festivities.
He’s taking a break in Faribault before he launches the latter half of his trip. So far, he’s gone about 3,300 miles and has about 3,100 miles left to go.
In addition to his Faribault hosts, Richter’s spending much of his time with Christian Schuchart, the mayor of Richter’s hometown, who also happens to be visiting Faribault. Wurzburg and Faribault are sister cities and Schuchart and two other Wurzburg officials were invited to visit Faribault in honor of Heritage Days and the 150th anniversary of Faribault’s charter. (Click here to read more about these visitors.)
Richter can be easily spotted by his distinct eyeglasses. Richer added to the bright blue designer frames by cutting colorful pieces of reflective tape into small triangles and put them along the temples, which he said the kids he visits love.
When he showed them to his optometrist, they were taken aback at how simple, yet aesthetic, his additions were.
“The kids always love the colors,” he said. “It’s all for the kids.”