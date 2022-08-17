It can be hard to imagine what the world was like millions of years ago.
Kenyon resident Bob Foss discovered a piece of history professionals believe is from between 475 to 485 million years ago.
The cephalopod fossil was found in a pile of uncovered dirt from a new townhouse construction site near where Foss lives in Kenyon's Trondheim neighborhood.
"I was standing on my patio, and glanced over where they were digging for the new home next to me," Foss recounted of the discovery one year ago. "I saw it sticking out of the dirt and knew what it was right away."
Foss has an eye for geology and a strong desire to learn more about the history of the area. His mother found a similar fossil, about five times the size of his recent discovery, over 60 years ago in the Cannon Falls area.
He had a friend of his look at the fossil, who recommended he get in touch with the geology department at Carleton College in Northfield.
Carleton geology professor Bereket Haileab said the fossil is 475 to 485 million years old. He explained the area was once covered by an ocean. The cephalopods, he said, were found on the bottom of the oceans.
Britannica defines cephalopods as a small group of "highly advanced and organized," exclusively marine animals.
Foss said examples of animals from the cephalopod family include squids, the octopus, cuttlefish and chambered nautilus. Extinct cephalopods are the ammonites, belemnites and nautiloids, with the exception of five living species of nautilus, according to Britannica.
National Geographic states preserved remains become fossils once they reach an age of around 10,000 years.
Organisms need to be covered by sediment soon after death, according to National Geographic, for it to become fossilized. Over time, the minerals in the sediment travel into the remains. Fossilization usually occurs, professionals state, in organisms with "hard, bony body parts" like skeletons.
In the fossil Foss uncovered, a group of growing, curved lines signify the cephalopod's skeleton.
Foss said he is intrigued by the thought of the whole area being under water at one point, and deep enough for there to be life swimming around near the bottom.
"I just love geology," Foss exclaimed. "It's so interesting."
Over the years, Foss said he's watched many documentaries and educational videos about geography.
Water, Foss believes, is the one of the biggest "changers" of history.
He looks forward to keeping the fossil in his possession for years to come, while always keeping an eye out for more unique finds.