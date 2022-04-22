For nearly two decades the Gardners Reaching Out With Service, better known as the GROWS Garden Club, gave proceeds from an annual plant sale to the city of Faribault to plant trees in Faribault parks.
After the pandemic forced the gardening club members to cancel their last two sales, they are asking community members to send checks to help them continue to fund trees.
A trio of trees to be planted on April 30 in a new city park will be dedicated to Ardis Sundwall, a Faribault resident who died in December at age 92. Sundwall was one of the club’s six founders in 1994.
Sundwall was a "go-getter," especially in the club’s early years, said club President Pauline Schreiber. Sundwall tallied the number of community service hours each club member volunteered. The group’s primary service for years has been planting and tending to the flowers in Faribault’s Central Park.
Sundwall’s service hour reports helped the city gain Tree City USA status, according to Schreiber.
Sundwall was herself an apt gardener of both flowers and vegetables, Schreiber said. Sundwall earned the title of Master Gardener from the University of Minnesota Extension.
Sundwall’s memorial trees will be planted at Meadows Park during the city’s Arbor Day celebration. The ceremony is at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 30 and is open to the public.
Donations for Sundwall’s trees and possibly additional trees can be sent to GROWS Garden Club treasurer Mark Zentner, 1501 Greenleaf Road, Faribault. Checks should be made out to GROWS garden club.
Schreiber welcomes new members to join the club, which currently has around 30 members. Anyone interested may attend the next monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, May 9 at the Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour. City Planner David Wanberg is scheduled to speak to the club about the work of the city’s Environmental Commission.
The club will hold its plant sale again this year. It will be from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 21 in Central Park. Sale proceeds will fund the purchase of more trees in the spring of 2023.