All aspects of the farm life were represented during the three-day show. Northfield’s Windy Willows sponsored a petting zoo in the horse barn. Having the opportunity to pet the sheep was a highlight for some children, including Adalyn (right) and Colette, from Mankato. Other animals included goats, turkeys, chickens, ducks and a rabbit. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
While Massey-Harris was the featured tractor this year, the Schrot family was eager to support a different tractor brand: John Deere. Pictured from left, back, Garret and Jaden, and Weston and Dustin in the wagon. Jaden said Garret’s family brings their John Deere tractors as part of the tractor display. The couple grew up around the area but now reside in Owatonna. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Along with corn shelling and water pumping, Minnesota Lake’s Gene Plantz and assistant Diane Wolfe-Plantz provided an opportunity for attendees to make their own rope. A participant of many threshing shows across the state, Gene says the Rice County Steam and Gas Engines Show is one of the better shows in the southern-Minnesota region. Diane said it’s “good for children to learn the history of how things started, and the mechanics of how things work.” (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
A steady line of children and some adults formed to ride the miniature train Saturday. Rice County Steam and Gas Engines volunteers were stationed at the front and back of the train. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
The weekend’s attractions were complimented by a vendor/craft show. The many vendors included Morristown’s Bonnie Borchert, who was participating in the show for her seventh year. She sells blankets with themes from John Deere to farm animal breeds. She said she enjoys “everything” about the atmosphere of the show. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Young attendees send a cane of sorghum through a press at the Drentlaw House. The press extracts the juice from the cane, leaving a greenish liquid. Once extracted, the sorghum juice is reduced and caramelized by a slow boiling process. Other activities at the Drentlaw House included syrup making, corn shelling and flour making. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Hands-on activities for children were available under a pavilion in the northwest part of the grounds. Pictured, Margot Ness, of Minneapolis, tests out the water pump. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
