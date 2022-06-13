There are eight general steps in the process of milk getting from the cow to the store. They are: raising, milking, storing, transporting, lab testing, processing, packaging and selling.

Calf

Visitors to Wolf Creek Dairy could pet cows and calves. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Hundreds of people made their way out to Wolf Creek Dairy Saturday to get a first-hand look at the first few steps of that process and see all of the work that gets put into nurturing the dairy cows to ensure they are happy and healthy. 

Rice County's day on the farm event was open to people of all ages and included tours of the milk parlor, a chance to pet cows and calves, a free meal and visits with the Rice County Dairy princesses and milk maids. 

Self-guided tour signs

Two people make their way through the dry cow barn. While a certain area of the farm was designated for those interested in participating in a farm tour, informational signs were located in each barn for people who wanted to do the self-guided tour. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Owners of Wolf Creek Dairy in Dundas, Barb and Paul Liebenstein, were assisted by members of their farm team in answering visitor's questions and showing them around. 

One of those team members was Jessica Topper, who was stationed in the barn at the start of the event. She said she enjoys working with the cows and saw the day on the farm event as an opportunity to show people just how spoiled the animals really are. 

"Sometimes they even eat before the people do," Topper joked. 

Jessica Topper

Wolf Creek Dairy team member Jessica Topper tells a group of people about the importance of the silage mixture the cows eat. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Working on Wolf Creek Dairy for a few years now, Topper rattled off facts about the dairy cows to those who made their way into the barn, and answered questions they had. 

Among attendees of the event were the Mark and Theresa Larson family of Farmington. The Larsons raise heifers on their farm until they are 6 months old and move on to Wolf Creek. They also raise bull calves to finish.

Larson family

The Larson family, of Farmington, gather for a photo in front of a row of curious cows. Pictured from left, Mark, Henry (4), Laura (2) and Theresa. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Showing their support to the Liebenstein's by wearing their Wolf Creek Dairy T-shirts, Mark and Theresa also brought their two children along for trip. Henry, 4, and Laura, 2, like many other young attendees, were well equipped for the farm sporting their John Deere apparel. 

Northfield residents Micah, Brittany and Emersyn Conroy and Mary Kolb were eager to see what the day on the farm event had in store. Brittany said while her family has participated in different farm events in the area, the Rice County American Dairy Association's event was the first of this nature. 

Conroys

Northfield resident Brittany Conroy brings her daughter Emersyn, 2, closer to one of the dairy cows on the Wolf Creek Dairy farm on Saturday. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

From the two horses on the farm, to the many calves, attendees enjoyed the opportunity to pet the animals. For Cassie Mussehl and Lee Mussehl, who live down the road from Wolf Creek Dairy, petting the cows and calves was their favorite part of the day. 

Cassie Mussehl

Cassie Mussehl, of Dundas, enjoys her time in the Wolf Creek Dairy barn Saturday petting the cows. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

After spending time with the animals and walking around the different farm buildings, attendees could enjoy a free meal served by the Rice County American Dairy Association. The farm experience was topped off with a cold glass of milk. 

Serving up milk

Rice County American Dairy Association members serve up cold glasses of milk to attendees. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

For the youngest attendees there were activities including a game of a cow-style cornhole.

Children took home a coloring book, fidget spinner or other prize and adults received a recipe book and pizza cutter. 

Children's game

Faribault resident Everett Snedicker plays a game at the Rice County Day on the Farm event. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

While picking out their dairy-themed goodies, visitors got to meet Rice County Dairy Princess Jacy Saemrow and milk maids Ava Quast and Rae Duhme. A half-hour into the start of the event, Saemrow said she looked forward to answering people's questions and interacting with others. 

Rice County Dairy Princess/Milk Maids

Rice County Dairy Princess Jacy Saemrow, right, poses for a photo with milk maids Ava Quast and Rae Duhme by one of the many calves. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Reach reporter Michelle Vlasak at 507-333-3128. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota.  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments