There are eight general steps in the process of milk getting from the cow to the store. They are: raising, milking, storing, transporting, lab testing, processing, packaging and selling.
Hundreds of people made their way out to Wolf Creek Dairy Saturday to get a first-hand look at the first few steps of that process and see all of the work that gets put into nurturing the dairy cows to ensure they are happy and healthy.
Rice County's day on the farm event was open to people of all ages and included tours of the milk parlor, a chance to pet cows and calves, a free meal and visits with the Rice County Dairy princesses and milk maids.
Owners of Wolf Creek Dairy in Dundas, Barb and Paul Liebenstein, were assisted by members of their farm team in answering visitor's questions and showing them around.
One of those team members was Jessica Topper, who was stationed in the barn at the start of the event. She said she enjoys working with the cows and saw the day on the farm event as an opportunity to show people just how spoiled the animals really are.
"Sometimes they even eat before the people do," Topper joked.
Working on Wolf Creek Dairy for a few years now, Topper rattled off facts about the dairy cows to those who made their way into the barn, and answered questions they had.
Among attendees of the event were the Mark and Theresa Larson family of Farmington. The Larsons raise heifers on their farm until they are 6 months old and move on to Wolf Creek. They also raise bull calves to finish.
Showing their support to the Liebenstein's by wearing their Wolf Creek Dairy T-shirts, Mark and Theresa also brought their two children along for trip. Henry, 4, and Laura, 2, like many other young attendees, were well equipped for the farm sporting their John Deere apparel.
Northfield residents Micah, Brittany and Emersyn Conroy and Mary Kolb were eager to see what the day on the farm event had in store. Brittany said while her family has participated in different farm events in the area, the Rice County American Dairy Association's event was the first of this nature.
From the two horses on the farm, to the many calves, attendees enjoyed the opportunity to pet the animals. For Cassie Mussehl and Lee Mussehl, who live down the road from Wolf Creek Dairy, petting the cows and calves was their favorite part of the day.
After spending time with the animals and walking around the different farm buildings, attendees could enjoy a free meal served by the Rice County American Dairy Association. The farm experience was topped off with a cold glass of milk.
For the youngest attendees there were activities including a game of a cow-style cornhole.
Children took home a coloring book, fidget spinner or other prize and adults received a recipe book and pizza cutter.
While picking out their dairy-themed goodies, visitors got to meet Rice County Dairy Princess Jacy Saemrow and milk maids Ava Quast and Rae Duhme. A half-hour into the start of the event, Saemrow said she looked forward to answering people's questions and interacting with others.