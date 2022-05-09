Veterans memorial

Honor guards from around the region participated in the dedication of the Rice County Veterans Memorial Saturday on the north lawn of the Rice County Courthouse. The memorial was completed a few years ago, but construction nearby and then the pandemic delayed the dedication ceremony. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
Faribault American Legion Post 43 Honor Guard members Glen Wegner, right, and Dennis Rinehart, give a salut during the Rice County Veterans Memorial Dedication. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
Faribault American Legion Post 43 Color Guard members participate in the Rice County Veterans Memorial dedication on Saturday. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
Attendees of the Rice County Veterans Memorial included Sen. John Jasinski and a Boy Scout troop led by Faribault Mayor Kevin Voracek.  The memorial was planned by a committee of volunteers and constructed in phases over several years with funding from local donations and a state grant. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
Faribault police and fire department officers observe the memorial dedication ceremony. The memorial is dedicated to all who have served in all branches of the U.S. military and is surrounded by pavers inscribed with the names of nearly 700 veterans. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com) 

