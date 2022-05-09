...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Honor guards from around the region participated in the dedication of the Rice County Veterans Memorial Saturday on the north lawn of the Rice County Courthouse. The memorial was completed a few years ago, but construction nearby and then the pandemic delayed the dedication ceremony. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
Attendees of the Rice County Veterans Memorial included Sen. John Jasinski and a Boy Scout troop led by Faribault Mayor Kevin Voracek. The memorial was planned by a committee of volunteers and constructed in phases over several years with funding from local donations and a state grant. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
Faribault police and fire department officers observe the memorial dedication ceremony. The memorial is dedicated to all who have served in all branches of the U.S. military and is surrounded by pavers inscribed with the names of nearly 700 veterans. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)