Mark Quinlan scoops snow from the sidewalk of his and his neighbor’s houses. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Bruce Smith Field and Ted Nelson Track fill up with what is some people’s favorite thing about winter and others’ least favorite. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Mark Quinlan broke out his winter shovel for the first time this season on Monday. In a small-town fashion, he volunteers to shovel his neighbors’ driveway while they’re at work and their kids are at school.


Clouds of snow dust blow from the top of the Faribault Woolen Mill. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

