The section of the mural that says "A National Register Historic District" is knocked over by the arm of an excavator. The building itself was never listed in the National Register of Historic Places. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
About a fifth of the way into the destroying the historic building, loose bricks hang from the side of the mural. The buildings were bought by Rice County for the expansion of the Law Enforcement Center, before the county decided to build a new center on the north end of the city instead. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
The last of the county-owned buildings near the Rice Sheriff's Office have come down, including the most historic structure with a once prominent mural.
A former storefront for the Faribault Woolen Mill at 129 Fourth St. was demolished Tuesday. It was the last of several county buildings to come down over the last week.
The building that originally housed the mill store and offices dates back to at least 1900, according to county records. Other records indicate it might have been built just before the turn of the 20th century.
According to Lisa M. Bolt Simon’s book, "Faribault Woolen Mill: Loomed in the Land of Lakes,” the building was designed by well-known architect Olaf Hanson circa 1895. The original mill was located behind the building.
A "Welcome to Historic Downtown Faribault" mural on the side of the building had for years welcomed many motorists and pedestrians on Fourth Street/Highway 60.
The county considered rehabbing the old building, but county leaders decided against the estimated cost of $3.5 to $5 million.
The county obtained the former mill storefront and the six other buildings when leaders were looking at expanding the existing Sheriff's Office facility. With a new Sheriff’s Office and jail instead now being built on the north side of town, the county decided to remove the buildings and ready the spaces for potential future development.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.