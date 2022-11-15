Mural Demo 1.JPG

Two excavators break down the top of the former storefront and offices for the Faribault Woolen Mill western wall the former at 129 Fourth St. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

The last of the county-owned buildings near the Rice Sheriff's Office have come down, including the most historic structure with a once prominent mural. 


Mural Demo 2.JPG

Construction workers stand back and watch as two excavators begin demolition of the "Welcome to Historic Downtown Faribault" mural Tuesday. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Mural Demo 3.JPG

The section of the mural that says "A National Register Historic District" is knocked over by the arm of an excavator. The building itself was never listed in the National Register of Historic Places. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Mural Demo 4.JPG

About a fifth of the way into the destroying the historic building, loose bricks hang from the side of the mural. The buildings were bought by Rice County for the expansion of the Law Enforcement Center, before the county decided to build a new center on the north end of the city instead. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Mural Demo 5.JPG

An excavator arm scoops the pile of fallen bricks from the sidewalk. Strangely enough, a near-replica of the mural can be found at an airport restaurant in Tangerang, Indonesia. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Mural Demo 6.JPG

A large amount of insulation, wood, metal and other debris falls to the ground, alongside the fresh, white snow. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Mural Demo 7.JPG

The excavator rips a metal piece from the building, toppling a large amount of the second floor, a wooden door and the snow that accumulated on the roof. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Mural Demo 8.JPG

A cloud of dust swells into the remains of the old Faribault Woolen Mill offices and retail store. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Mural demo 9

By 1 p.m. only one segment of wall of the historic building remained. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments