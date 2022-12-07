Furball Farm Pet Sanctuary 3.JPG

Gabriella is given some dewormer by volunteer Kristine Novotny during her intake. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Furball Farm Pet Sanctuary 1.JPG

Will is one of the Furball Farm Pet Sanctuary residents who lost part of his ears to frostbite. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Gabrielle, or “Gabby” for short, is a timid, black cat that lived near Carbone’s Pizza and Sports Bar in Faribault. David Craig caught Gabby and brought her into the Furball Farm Pet Sanctuary in Faribault on Tuesday.


Furball Farm Pet Sanctuary 7.JPG

Mario (left) is named because of his distinctive mustache-like shape in his fur. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Furball Farm Pet Sanctuary 11.JPG

Several cats enjoy their “soup” for lunch on Tuesday. One cat ends up with some on top of its head. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Furball Farm Pet Sanctuary 8.JPG

During Holiday with the Furballs on Saturday and Sunday, visitors can buy shirts, sweaters, cups, hats and other merchandise to help support the Furball Farm Pet Sanctuary. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Furball Farm Pet Sanctuary 5.JPG

Willma chills on a chair with some stuffed animals. The volunteers at Furball Farm Pet Sanctuary believe her last owners left her behind when they moved. Willma’s tail was likely caught in a motor and cut off, according to the volunteers. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Furball Farm Pet Sanctuary 6.JPG

Janis Goehner shows off the “catio,” where cats can hang out in the fresh air. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Furball Farm Pet Sanctuary 4.JPG

Gabriella is coaxed into a quarantine kennel by Kristine Novotny. Gabriella is held in here so she doesn’t give mites or fleas to the other cats. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Furball Farm Pet Sanctuary 10.JPG

The cats of Furball Farm Pet Sanctuary explore and mingle about with each other and their visitors on Tuesday afternoon. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Furball Farm Pet Sanctuary 9.JPG

Kristine Novotny drops off a carload of donations that she picked up from the post office for the Furball Farm Pet Sanctuary. Another volunteer, Mike, helps unload the donations on his first day there. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Furball Farm Pet Sanctuary 2.JPG

David Craig brings Gabriella into the Furball Farm Pet Sanctuary, where Janis Goehner prepares her for intake. Gabriella was living near Carbone’s Pizza and Sports Bar in Faribault. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

