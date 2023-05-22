Visitors to Nerstrand Big Woods State Park may notice more benches scattered around the park, or the newly planted garden on the east side of the park office, or the expanded playground near the parking area.
Those projects were completed thanks to the 40 dues-paying members of the park's Friends group that has been organizing volunteers for the last decade.
Not only do the volunteers improve the park's aesthetics, but they also assist park staff with spring flower interpretation, monarch butterfly habitat, moonlight ski/walk and the constant effort to remove evasive species.
The Friends of Nerstrand Big Woods State Park became an official community organization in September 2013 devoted to "preserving and enhancing the experience" of the State Park.
The group's mission statement reads: "Through various activities and efforts, we seek to sustain the natural beauty and ecology of the park, support interpretive and environmental education programs of the park, advocate for the park, promote awareness of the park's resources, and provide volunteers and support when needed."
Spring is a particularly popular time to visit the park, which is known for being a wildflower garden where hepatica, bloodroot, Dutchman's breeches and the dwarf trout lily bloom. The Friends remind visitors that Big Woods is the only place where the endangered dwarf trout lily can be found in the world and only in the early spring.
Many of the Friends are also Wildflower Ambassadors, who are experts stationed around the park on busy spring weekends to help visitors learn about and identify the special seasonal flora and fauna.
During the pandemic when so much of society was shut down, Friends President Dave Detert said state parks like Big Woods were overrun with visitors. They numbered over 300,000 during 2020-2021.
"The park and the trails began to see a lot of extra wear and tear," Detert said. "We have to maintain the facilities, which date back to the 1930s, while at the same time try to update the natural experience."
"You don't have to be a botanist to love the outdoors," he added.
Friends members Jim Haefemeyer and Elaine Feikema said they were drawn to the group for the sake of preserving the legacy of natural land areas.
"Taking care of a living place with its plants and animals is so important," said Feikema, a former park manager. "Being out in nature, especially after a long winter, is so good spiritually and socially."
Detert said he hopes the Friends can continue to attract more members from Northfield, Kenyon, Waterville, Wanamingo and Faribault, but also to have younger park users, particularly those with families, become park volunteers.
"We want to infuse our group with younger members who love nature and want to contribute and share that passion," Feikema said. "Our favorite folks are those whose avocation, no vocation, is nature."
Drew Wilwert, park ranger, calls the Friends "an invaluable part of the park."
"Their special projects make a huge difference," he said. "Their contributions go beyond the basics. They are our supplemental workforce."
Some of the projects tackled by the Friends include cleaning up sticks and clearing debris, trimming trees, collecting donations for timber, mulch and pea rock, picking up the picnic grounds and sprucing up the playground.
With only three full-time and seven season part-time employees, Wilwert said he is grateful for the help.
"I can't be everywhere in the park, but they can serve as additional eyes and ears," he said. "I feel confident when they are here working."
This summer, Detert said the Friends are tackling a bench inventory project. Last Wednesday, the Friends held an open house to sign up more volunteers to survey the park's current benches.
"People will meet at the park's picnic shelter and work in pairs to walk the park's trails to evaluate their condition and make recommendations for the placement of new benches," Detert said.
Diana Hering is the newest member of the Friends, having joined last September. A member of the Wildflower Ambassador program since 2015, Hering said she learned so much about the endangered dwarf trout lily and other wildflowers at Nerstrand Big Woods State Park from various members of the park staff and Friends, as well as from independent study.
"Each spring, I really look forward to sharing information about blooming wildflowers with park visitors," Hering said. "The Minnesota State Parks are phenomenal, and as a volunteer with the Friends group, it's a good feeling to do what I can to support the park staff and help with special programs so that visitors' time at Big Woods is more memorable. And it's great to work with others who truly care about and really appreciate this park."