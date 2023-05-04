Swimming 2.jpg

Third grader Abdiaziz Abdi laughs as he practices floating with the help of Debra Petersen Thursday in the Faribault High School pool. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Abdiaziz Abdi, a third grader, jumps into the pool with his instructor Debra Petersen Thursday afternoon at Faribault High School. In the background, eighth grader Khader Abdi and sixth grader Aiden Gill also learn to swim. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Students are jumping into the Faribault High School pool most days after school for free swimming lessons offered by the Faribault Community Center, which is run by Faribault Parks and Recreation. The program is funded by the Ignite grant, which funds after-school programs.


From left, eighth grader Khader Abdi, sixth grader Aiden Gill and third grader Abdiaziz Abdi jump into the pool feet first, at the direction of Faribault Community Center water-fitness and swim instructor Debra Petersen. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Faribault Community Center water-fitness and swim instructor Debra Petersen teach helps Faribault youth with floating on their back. From top, sixth grader Aiden Gill, third grader Abdiaziz Abdi and eighth grader Khader Abdi float in the Faribault High School pool on Thursday afternoon. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Eighth grader Salma Ali has been hanging out with her friends at the Faribault High School pool, where the Faribault Youth Center is offering free swimming lessons to Faribault youth. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Third grader Abdiaziz Abdi laughs as he realizes he is nearly floating on his own. Faribault Community Center water-fitness and swim instructor Debra Petersen watches over him with a smile. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Third grader Abdiaziz Abdi smiles as he practices his kicking technique with the help of Faribault Community Center water-fitness and swim instructor Debra Petersen. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

