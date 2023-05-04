Faribault Community Center water-fitness and swim instructor Debra Petersen teach helps Faribault youth with floating on their back. From top, sixth grader Aiden Gill, third grader Abdiaziz Abdi and eighth grader Khader Abdi float in the Faribault High School pool on Thursday afternoon. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Abdiaziz Abdi, a third grader, jumps into the pool with his instructor Debra Petersen Thursday afternoon at Faribault High School. In the background, eighth grader Khader Abdi and sixth grader Aiden Gill also learn to swim. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
From left, eighth grader Khader Abdi, sixth grader Aiden Gill and third grader Abdiaziz Abdi jump into the pool feet first, at the direction of Faribault Community Center water-fitness and swim instructor Debra Petersen. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Third grader Abdiaziz Abdi laughs as he realizes he is nearly floating on his own. Faribault Community Center water-fitness and swim instructor Debra Petersen watches over him with a smile. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Eighth grader Salma Ali has been hanging out with her friends at the Faribault High School pool, where the Faribault Youth Center is offering free swimming lessons to Faribault youth. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Students are jumping into the Faribault High School pool most days after school for free swimming lessons offered by the Faribault Community Center, which is run by Faribault Parks and Recreation. The program is funded by the Ignite grant, which funds after-school programs.
“We’re just trying to reach kids that normally wouldn’t be able to enroll in the swimming lessons we normally offer,” Faribault Parks and Recreation Superintendent Kevin O’Brien said. “… I just wish we had more staff, so we could get more kids in there.”
The lessons, taught by the Faribault Community Center water-fitness and swim instructor Debra Petersen, began on April 25 and run through May 11. Girls are swimming on Mondays and Wednesdays and boys are swimming on Tuesdays and Thursdays, giving six days to each group.
Busing is provided for middle school students, O’Brien said, so lack of transportation is not a barrier.
Petersen said this is the third year the community center offered free swimming lessons.
Eighth grader Salma Ali said she signs up for the lessons when they were offered at the community center the first year.
“I think it’s actually amazing that they’re giving the opportunity and people get to learn how to swim for free,” she said.
Third grader Abdiaziz Abdi was the youngest of those learning to swim on Thursday. As he floated on his back and the instructor slowly removed her hand, his face lit up and he laughed as he realized he was floating on his own.
The older boys, sixth grader Aiden Gill and eighth grader Abdiaziz Abdi, spent part of their lesson Thursday learning to kick their feet, as they propelled themselves off the side of the pool. Their favorite part was when they got to jump into the pool, which Petersen stressed they had to do feet first.
Salma and ninth grader Farhiyo Muhumed said they like the swimming lessons, but probably wouldn’t be able to participate, if it cost money.
“If they said, ‘Hey, yo, come chill and learn to swim for half an hour and pay $20,’ then I’m not gonna be able to do that,” Farhiyo said.
When asked about whether she knows how to swim yet, Salma said “No, but I’m getting there.” Still, she enjoys just hanging out with her friends at the pool. She also said the teacher gives “very good instruction,” and Farhiyo agreed.
“The lady is super patient too,” Farhiyo said. “Like, she’d be helping someone all the way down there (away from the group) and a lot of times we just do our thing, but she doesn’t really get mad. Like, today we got some new people and they needed to learn more on their own, so we just got to practice over there (away from the new kids).”
A number of the girls at the FHS pool on Wednesday said it is a fun activity to do with their friends. Each day when the lessons end, they find themselves yearning to stay in the pool even longer.
The students also feel they’ve learned a lot pretty quickly. When asked if they were having fun, Farhiyo said “Yeah, I just wish it was longer.”
“It’s only like 30 minutes,” she said. “… I feel like we could learn more — we could actually go in the deep end — if we just had more days.”