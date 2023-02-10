Somali Community Resource Center is the latest to join a number of locations in Faribault to be designated as a naloxone access point working with the Steve Rummler HOPE Network.
There are currently five locations in Faribault with the designation, which allows them to anonymously distribute free naloxone and fentanyl-test strips.
The other access points are: Allina Health District One Pharmacy, HealthFinders Collaborative, HyVee Pharmacy, and Rice County Public Health.
Somali Community Resource Center (SCRC) program coordinator and youth counselor Harum Abdi and program coordinator Yara Granados are taking the lead for the new program.
“A person at Allina told us they have been seeing a number of Somali individuals who have been using and been to the hospital because of an overdose,” Abdi said. “They weren’t being given enough information. Like, once they get help, they get revived and just leave. Then, you know, they come back.”
The Allina staff member connected them with the Healthy Community Initiative.
Katherine Sandberg, HCI’s representative on the Rice County Chemical and Mental Health Coalition, explained what naloxone and fentanyl-test strips are.
Naloxone is a drug that can “reverse” an overdose. Two syringes and two doses are included in each kit, which can be picked up at any naloxone access point.
Sandberg instructed administering the drug into a muscle, usually the thigh, waiting to see if the person overdosing wakes up. If they don’t, then it is recommended to give a second dose.
She stressed the importance of getting the person to the hospital, regardless of whether naloxone has been administered.
“It actually reverses the overdose but, depending on how much a person has used and how much remains in their blood, it may only last for 20, 30 minutes, and they may need another dose. … Calling 911 is never a waste in these situations.”
Even if the other users have been using or have drugs laying around when the emergency responders arrive, they won’t get in trouble, due to Steve’s Law.
“(Say) me and my best friend are using, she overdoses,” she said. “I administer naloxone and call 911. I should stay with that person until help comes. If it’s a police officer, he’s not going to arrest me, because I’m protected under Steve’s Law.”
The fentanyl-test strips are a preventative measure that protects drug users from unknowingly using a drug laced with fentanyl.
“As a drug user, when you buy something from somebody, it’s not from a pharmacy,” she said. “You don’t know what’s in it. This is a way to find out there’s no fentanyl present in a substance that you’re intending to use.”
To test a drug, a sample is mixed with water and the fentanyl-test strip is dipped into the water. In two to five minutes, two red lines will appear if no fentanyl is present. If one line appears at the top, the drug is laced with fentanyl.
Outreach challenges
According to Granados and Abdi, the most challenging part of starting the program at SCRS is finding the people who need it.
“We can help them and give them the information,” Granados said. “But it’s really up to them to come and get the help. We can’t force them, obviously, because some people are like, ‘No, I don’t need the help. I’m completely fine.’ There’s other people, though, that see it and know they need help.”
She feels some people are hesitant to reach out, due to fear of legal repercussions or stigmas surrounding drug use. Abdi added onto that point.
“It’s really hard to identify individuals who use, because they don’t want to ruin their name or let anyone know what they’re doing,” he said. “Mostly, it’s a cultural thing for our people not to talk about something that they don’t want to be known.”
Sandberg said that it’s never a bad idea to educate yourself on naloxone, even if you don’t know anyone who is specifically using opiates. She also recommended schools, churches and nursing homes have naloxone readily available and to be aware of the expiration date.
“It’s never too soon to ask, if you have a suspicion about somebody’s substance use,” she said. “Whether it’s to get naloxone, to get help for them, to get help for you as a person who’s connected to someone who’s using, it’s never too early to ask for help.”