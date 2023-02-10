Faribault Naloxone Access Points small.png

There are five locations in Faribault that are designated as naloxone access points. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)


Naloxone access point 2.JPG

The Somali Community Resettlement Services is the newest of the five naloxone access points in Faribault. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Naloxone access point 1.JPG

Program coordinator and youth counselor Harum Abdi and program coordinator Yara Granados work at Somali Community Resettlement Services and are taking the lead for its naloxone access point program. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Kit-Contents-2021-scaled.jpg

The overdose prevention rescue kit contains tools and education to administer naloxone. (Photo courtesy of Steve Rummler HOPE Network)

Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments