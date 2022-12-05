Looking for a career change? Faribault Public Schools Adult Education has upcoming free classes for adults interested in working in food service or becoming a paraprofessional.


Faribault Paraprofessional

In this 2017 file photo, Faribault Public Schools Paraprofessional Sue Reuvers helps Derek Jensen glue his favorite collected leaves onto a porcupine cutout. The district's Adult Education Department is offering courses that can assist individuals in becoming paraprofessionals. (File photo/southernminn.com)

