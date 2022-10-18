An inmate will spend an extra year behind bars for punching and kicking a correctional officer at the Faribault prison.
spotlight
An inmate will spend an extra year behind bars for punching and kicking a correctional officer at the Faribault prison.
Larry Roosevelt Noble, 52, was found guilty of felony assault and was sentenced Tuesday in Rice County District Court.
Noble assaulted a female officer at the Minnesota Correctional Facility, Faribault in November 2018.
The officer was reprimanding Noble for not completing his janitorial duties and ordered him back to his cell, according to a court complaint. Noble responded by knocking over a computer screen, swearing at the guard, grabbing her hair and throwing her to the ground.
When the guard got back up, Noble punched her several times and kicked her in the stomach before another guard broke up the assault.
Noble afterward said his “anger took over” after he was disciplined for “no (expletive) reason,” the charges said.
The assaulted guard had a concussion and an extended period of abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting. She also was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.
After pandemic trial delays, Noble agreed to have his case heard in front of a judge instead of a jury. Judge Jeffrey Johnson found him guilty in March.
Judge John Cajacob sentenced Noble Tuesday to 18 months, which typically equates to a year in prison and six months on parole.
The sentence will be added on to the time he is serving for attempted murder, attempted murder of an unborn child and a gun crime. He was convicted in 2002 and was scheduled to be released next September.
Noble has been moved from the Faribault prison to the Oak Park Heights prison, according to Department of Corrections records.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.