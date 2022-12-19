Santa n Smiles 2022 8.JPG

Student Council Advisor Brent Hawkins hops into the group picture for the first time since he started chaperoning the program. This year, the group shattered the all-time record for money raised. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Santa n Smiles 2022 4.JPG

Faribault Middle School student Fiona Voit wraps a gift Monday that will be given to a family in need. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Sometimes people need a little help, according to Faribault Middle School Student Council Advisor Brent Hawkins. It doesn’t matter what they’re celebrating: Christmas, Kwanza, Hanukkah, Las Posadas or nothing at all.


Santa n Smiles 2022 5.JPG

Faribault Middle School student Hattie Danberry, writes a tag for a gift Monday as part of the annual Santa n’ Smiles. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Schak.jpeg

Faribault Police Officer Ali Schak started Santa n’ Smiles nearly 20 years ago, when she was a sixth grader at Faribault Middle School. Earlier this month she presented a check to the student council for the program. (Photo courtesy of Faribault Middle School)
Santa n Smiles 2022 2.JPG

Anika Glien, 14, wraps sticks of Old Spice deodorant. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Santa n Smiles 2022 3.JPG

Isaac Rodriguez, 11, places tape on one of the boxes he prepared during Santa n’ Smiles. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Santa n Smiles 2022 1.JPG

Allison Kramer, 11, (left) grabs a piece of tape to wrap a soccer ball. Next to her, Mara Gonzalez, 12, searches for the perfect gift-tag sticker for the present she’s wrapping. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

