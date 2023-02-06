The books lacked flavor, but these kids still got a taste.
On Monday, the third day of their "book tasting," Faribault Middle School's sixth and seventh graders sampled a variety of book genres to kick off I Love to Read month.
According to literary coach Jayne Jacobson, graphic novels make up nearly all the books checked out of the middle school library. To help the students "get a taste" of what they may be missing out on, they went to the media center to sample four genres: horror, sports, romance and biographies.
While society has "outgrown" some of the genre names, Jacobson told the students it's important that they know what they would be labeled in a bookstore. For example, she pointed out that the romance section is now more about interpersonal relationships.
Along with their "book tasting" — a play on "wine tasting" — the students were given Goldfish crackers and hot chocolate. Students were split into groups and moved from table to table dedicated to the four genres. They spent about six minutes reading the first page or two of each book.
Once they got the gist of the story, they filled out a small piece of paper, rating the book with 1 to 5 stars and describing what they liked about the book's beginning.
Several students come back to check out some of the books after their classes ended.
Chelsea Paulson, 12, said she typically reads mythology and fantasy novels, especially the series "The Unwanteds."
"I really like them because the characters are relatable," she said.
Paulson said she would likely venture out of her comfort zone and try out some other genres, like the sports book she was reading.
Sumeya Khalif, 12, normally sticks to mystery novels, but agreed that the event might inspire her to try something new. She especially enjoyed the biography she started reading about Jesse Williams.
In honor of Black History Month, the biography section included books about notable figures from Black history, like now-retired tennis star Serena Williams and Underground Railroad “conductor” Harriet Tubman.
The programs for I Love to Read Month aren't limited to the "book tasting." There were a few contests in the library, like a matching game where participants try to guess which home bookshelf belongs to which teacher.
The programs weren't limited to students either. Teachers and staff were encouraged to bring books to a a free book exchange.
Before the class time wrapped up, Assistant Principal Shaun Evans paid a visit to the media center. After chatting with a number of students, even exchanging inside jokes about their sports teams, he was sure to encourage the class to thank the staff who put it the programs together.