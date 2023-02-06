Book Tasting 4.JPG

From left, Nora Cordova, 13, Autumn Beckman, 12, Quinn Howells, 13, and Aurorah Mateacek, 13, read biographies about various Black historical figures. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Book Tasting 3.JPG

Counterclockwise from bottom-left, Grady Freelove, 13, Carver Heise, 12, Mayson Grob-Drake, 13, and Caleb Lenway, 12, try out some romance novels Monday in the Faribault Middle School media center. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

The books lacked flavor, but these kids still got a taste.


Book Tasting 1.JPG

From left, Eli Lueken, 12, Leo Bunch, 12, and Jameson Nowaczewski, 13, visit  the horror-novel table, during the "book tasting" at Faribault Middle School on Monday. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Book Tasting 2.JPG

From left, Chrystal Trujillo, 13, Shukri Anis, 12, and Sumeya Khalif, 12, listen to  instructions, before diving into their sports books. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Book Tasting 5.JPG

Students of Faribault Middle School fan out across the media center during the "book tasting" on Monday. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Book Tasting 6.JPG

One bookshelf in the Faribault Middle School media center is an adult book exchange for teachers and staff. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Book Tasting 7.JPG

Faribault Middle School Assistant Principal Shaun Evans jokes with (from left) Mara Gonzalez, 12, Matthew Volkmuth, 12, and Shiloh Bongers, 13. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments