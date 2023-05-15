This year is wet.

Jim Christensen (left) and Steve Fiscus, both of Kasson, came to Faribault for the high water on Monday, in hopes of catching some fish at Slevin Park. But half past noon, all they’d caught was single bullhead. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)


The walking path to the Rice County Fairgrounds is swallowed up by floodwaters on Monday afternoon. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Floodwater at King Mill Park in western Faribault covers the sidewalk at the bottom of the dam on Monday afternoon. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
A picnic table and trash can at Teepee Tonka Park are almost entirely underwater on Monday afternoon. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Chris and Lisa Gemlo, of Golden Valley, finish their 3-mile kayaking trip on the high water at King Mill Park. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
A port-a-potty at Teepee Tonka Park is partially submerged in floodwater from the Straight River on Monday. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

