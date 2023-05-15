This year is wet.
So far, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the area has already seen almost 7 more inches rainfall than by this time in a normal year.
This weekend, south-central Rice County received more than 2.5 inches of rainfall, according to data collected by multiple Community Collaborative of Rain, Hail and Snow Network weather observers.
National Weather Service data shows Straight River’s height doubled within a week, while Canon River went from 12 to 20 feet.
The city of Faribault closed Teepee Tonka Park on Sunday, as water continued to creep up from the Straight River. Picnic tables were barely visible and baseball fields were completely underwater.
Slevin Park, next to the Faribault Woolen Mill and Rice County Fairgrounds, drew fishermen from Kasson. One of the fisherman, Jim Christensen, said the high waters isn’t as good for fishing as one might expect.
“We haven’t caught anything yet,” he said. “Well, other than one bullhead, but the water’s just too high.”
King Mill Park is home to an even bigger dam, which was loudly raging with floodwater on Monday afternoon. In the river from Wells Lake to the dam, Golden Valley residents Chris and Lisa Gemlo floated in their kayak.
“We just heard the water was high and came to check it out,” Chris said. “It’s a perfect day for it.”
“I just love all the birds too,” Lisa added, referring to the pelicans, egrets and great blue herons flying around.
But the floods aren’t beneficial to everyone. Among those affected most are area farmers, according to University of Minnesota Rice County Extension Educator Claire LaCanne.
“The vast majority of corn has been planted and soybeans are getting there, but the wet conditions slowed things down a bit,” she said. “The rain has gotten the soil wet enough to pause planting, but (farmers) are certainly behind the typical year.”
She said “drowned-out spots” are a concern. They are low areas of a field that can accumulate floodwater and ultimately affect crop emergence. There are some strategies to mitigate damage in this regard, including the use of cover crops and tillage equipment.
“Flooded and wet soil conditions increase the risk of seedling diseases, which may become a problem in flooded fields,” says the Extension’s website. “… Diseases can reduce plant and root growth, plant population and, ultimately, yield.”
According to the Extension’s website, “Heavy rains and flooding can help bacteria enter well water,” making it important to have private wells tested after flooding occurs.
One of the major reasons for contaminated water supplies, especially in rural areas near farmland, is manure runoff. Manure can be washed into waterways and soil, according to the Extension website.
After this weekend’s flooding, the Minnesota Runoff Risk Advisory Forecast put parts of eastern Rice County in the “moderate” and “severe risk” categories. As of Monday afternoon, Kenyon, northern Nerstrand and Richland Township were all at severe risk.
The Minnesota Runoff Risk Advisory Forecast “takes into account soil moisture content, forecast precipitation and temperatures, snow accumulation and melt,” in order to “determine the best time to apply manure,” according to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.
“Precipitation, snow melt or other conditions can cause recently applied manure to move off target,” says the MDA. “The movement can decrease productivity and increase the risk of impairing local bodies of water.”