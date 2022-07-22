Fleck's soda

Rice County Historical Society volunteer Winnie Hughes readies bottles of soda for sale Thursday at the Historical Society museum. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)

Soda pop celebrating Faribault’s most prominent former drink manufacturer is now for sale.

Soda cases

Rice County Historical Society volunteer Greg Barta, left, collects 79 cases of pop from Spring Grove Soda Pop owner Bob Hansen on Tuesday. (Photo courtesy of Brian Schmidt)
Fleck's soda bottles

The grape soda bottles are for sale for $5 and come with an original Fleck's bottle cap. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)

